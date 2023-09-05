‘Star Wars’ Fans Believe Ancient History Confirms Zombie Jedi in ‘Ahsoka’

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka might get a bizarre twist with one character being revealed as a Zombie Jedi despite blatantly dying onscreen.

Star Wars is full of bizarre creatures and encounters. Jedi like Anakin and Obi-Wan have faced Zombie Geonosians in the underground colonies while other characters have faced the undead on Dathomir, and the franchise isn’t shy about bringing more unusual moments into the franchise.

Dave Filoni has helped bring a lot of this wackiness into the franchise in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and now some of that might be entering Ahsoka. Surprisingly, the series isn’t focused on answering many questions right away. With Thrawn mysteriously gone since Rebels, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) trained with Huyang (David Tennant), a droid from the Jedi Order. Now, Sabine is Ahsoka’s apprentice, but the Mandalorian isn’t attuned to the force, leaving her one of the few characters training in the Jedi arts who isn’t force-sensitive.

Ahsoka isn’t the only one trying to locate Thrawn. Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee) is actively searching for the lost Grand Admiral, and she isn’t alone. With a private army of mercenaries and assassin droids, Elsbeth has a lot of firepower and three force users working for her. Marrok, a mysterious inquisitor turned mercenary, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) working for the mysterious nightsister.

That’s right. Morgan Elsbeth is also a Dathomirian witch and a survivor of General Grievous’s massacre on her home planet. Now, she is working to find Thrawn, but fans can’t stop but wonder who Marrok is. Rumors of the character’s secret identity have been lurking all over the internet, with some considering that Sam Witwer voiced the character (the actor is already credited in the series) and believing Marrok could be Maul or even Starkiller.

While some might consider that Marrok is one of these characters, other fans look back to Arthurian legends and realize that maybe there is a correlation between the names Morgan and Marrok. Morgan was a character who turned into a witch and transformed a knight into a wolf named Marrok, leaving fans to believe that Filoni might do the same with Kanan Jarrus. One fan on X/Twitter, User @JonSCutler shared the bizarre theory online:

This just furthers my theory that Marrok is Kanan.

This just furthers my theory that Marrok is Kanan. pic.twitter.com/qdZHyuZqks — Jon S Cutler & Mous Mous 🧨🌞 Geats ended good OMG (@JonSCutler) August 25, 2023

If Marrok is Kanan Jarrus, that would be insane for a few reasons. Morgan Elsbeth had the resources to locate the remains of the Jedi after he was incinerated and was able to resurrect him. Some believe that Dume is Kanan Jarrus’s spirit inside a Loth wolf, and if that was the case, maybe Morgan used her witchcraft to transform the wolf back into his Jedi form, but this time, he served the dark side.

It’s a wild theory, but this wouldn’t be the first time Filoni has done something crazy, so fans might be shocked if Kanan returns. If it is Kanan, then Freddie Prince Jr. better return, or fans will be disappointed if someone like Sam Witwer takes the role and isn’t Starkiller.

Ahsoka releases new episodes on Disney+ every week on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST!

Do you think Marrok is Kanan Jarrus? Who do you think Marrok is? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!