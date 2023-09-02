Fans Losing Hope in ‘Star Wars’ as Controversial Clip Resurfaces Online

The Star Wars, or Mandalorian, Cinematic Universe continues to grow with Ahsoka being the latest installment to come from Disney+.

While it’s not the first time fans have seen live-action Ahsoka Tano onscreen, it is her first solo series. Ahsoka takes place during the same timeframe that The Mandalorian does and serves as a sort of sequel to the animated Star Wars Rebels, with Rosario Dawson playing the titular character. The series debuted on Disney+ two weeks ago and prompted a wave of mixed emotions for fans.

However, both Ahsoka and fans’ responses to her go back to her cameo in The Book of Boba Fett, another Mandalorian spinoff. In that series, fans get to see Ahsoka interact with Luke Skywalker for the first time (featuring a CGI de-aged Mark Hamill). Even before the current Hollywood strikes, there were discussions around the use of CGI and AI technology to recreate actors in their younger years rather than casting a similar-looking actor to portray them instead.

The Return of Luke Skywalker

In Episode 6 of Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm decided to use actor Scott Lang to portray Luke, then using a CGI mask over his face to make him look more like Mark Hamill. This was controversial at the time because many fans argued that Lang looked similar enough to a young Hamill that he didn’t need to be deepfaked. On top of that, the studio used AI software to recreate Hamill’s voice rather than asking the star to reprise his role in any capacity. The combination led to a weird, strained interaction between Luke and Ahsoka, and the scene is once again being criticized online.

In a post shared to X/Twitter, @JennyENicholson shares the clip with the caption

“This scene of glowy cgi Luke Skywalker and unweathered cosplay Ahsoka looking like they’re in two different environments woodenly discussing baby yoda and namedropping the Mandalorian sums up the current direction of the brand to me”

What’s going on with Star Wars?

When watching the video, there’s definitely something unnatural about Luke’s movements and the slight delay between his speech and his mouth movements while his voice seems so out of place next to Ahsoka’s more natural tone. As @IshaanSahai points out, “It also remains so wild they got an AI synthesizer to deliver a bad performance when they could’ve gotten noted voice actor Mark Hamill to deliver a good performance.” Hamill has continued to find fame and success with his voice acting work as Joker in several Batman and DC animated projects.

While initial reactions were excited to finally see two fan favorite characters together on-screen for the first time, it’s now earned criticism and contempt from an audience that wants to see better quality from one of the best studios in the world. @vendetta0682213 shares a sentiment many of the comments echoed, “can we go back to using different actors for a character in different times of their life?” Other comments blasted the quality, with @HeWhoSmoketh stating, “This feels like a Disney Ride more then Star Wars. Also the old Star Wars ride at Disney was better then this,” while @0xJANK asked, “Is this a fan submission?”

Star Wars seems to be following the path that Marvel has laid with Disney+, creating an ever-growing, interconnected universe that spans across films and television/streaming shows. However, it also seems to be following Marvel’s disappointing decline in terms of quality content and special effects. Although the clip isn’t from the new series, it marks a concerning trend in the film industry and is an indicator of what fans might expect from Disney and Lucasfilm projects going forward.

What did you think about the clip? Let us know in the comments below!