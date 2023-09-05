Legendary ‘Star Wars’ Actor Confirms Return in ‘Ahsoka’

Star Wars has had plenty of great actors since its release in 1977. Though the Original Trilogy actors became trailblazers, additional legends have been added through the myriad of video games, shows, and even audiobooks. One of the most legendary and fan-favorite actors in franchise history has now confirmed their return will happen in Ahsoka.

Related: New Theory Reveals the Identity of Marrok in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

Dave Filoni has done a fantastic job bringing back Legends characters that were previously considered no longer to be canon. His vision has created a world that fans have latched onto. Filoni, along with Jon Favreau, has been instrumental in reigniting the love that fans have for Star Wars. While the overall consensus of the Sequel Trilogy was dismal, shows like The Mandalorian have breathed new life into the Skywalker Saga.

We have seen past actors return in unique ways, and it’s almost impossible to determine who or what will be added next. That was certainly the case when former Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best returned to a massive amount of fanfare. Best appeared in The Mandalorian as Kelleran Beq, the Jedi Master who saved Grogu from Order 66.

Despite the steep negative criticism of Binks, Best returned to a myriad of praise from Star Wars fans.

Fan theories have especially been rampant for many years, and with how many Legends characters have returned and random additions like Ahmed Best, theories have become even more wild. The current theories are all about the new Inquisitor in Ahsoka, Marrok. Since this new Sith fighter has emerged, fans have been clamoring to discover or reveal who they think Marrok is.

The current theory is that Marrok is a Legends character known as Starkiller. Starkiller is the antagonist from the Force Unleashed games, voiced and motion-captured by Sam Witmer. While this theory is one of the least likely, Witmer has confirmed he is in Ahsoka.

Sam Witmer Confirms His Return in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

Per @CultureCrave

Sam Witwer confirms he’s involved with #Ashoka. “I can’t say anything”

Sam Witwer confirms he's involved with #Ahsoka "I can't say anything" pic.twitter.com/uPyRcRmZud — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 5, 2023

It is well-known that Sam Witmer has been involved with the Star Wars universe for a long time. He often voices many background characters in the franchise. However, his confirmation of being in Ahsoka comes at a crucial time when everyone theorizes that Marrok might be Starkiller.

During what appears to be a stream that Witmer was involved in, he confirmed his return but said, “I don’t think I can say anything, guys.”

"I'm proud of Dave [Filoni]" pic.twitter.com/5bKaHKKPVC — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 5, 2023

In the above video, Witmer confirmed that he is not allowed to discuss any projects because of the current industry strikes, which makes sense. However, he is also speaking about whether he worked on Ahsoka or not while casually confirming that he did. He follows that up by stating he cannot say anything.

We are unsure if his refusal to reveal anything is due to the strikes, his minimal role in the new Star Wars series, or his revelation that he may have accidentally spoiled something big.

Either way, many believe that Witmer will be revealed to be Starkiller, who is also Marrok. Interestingly, another Inquisitorius has emerged, while the rest have seemingly been wiped out. The new character also has a deepened voice covered with a voice changer, which sounds eerily similar to Lord Starkiller’s.

Marrok could very well be Starkiller in a new disguise. Many believe that since Starkiller is the apprentice of Darth Vader, he could end up facing off against Darth Vader’s other apprentice, Ahsoka. A light and dark battle would ensue, as two former apprentices of Vader/Anakin would duke it out on screen. This would arguably be one of the biggest fan service moments that Star Wars has ever revealed.

Another theory is that Sam Witmer is returning to voice Darth Maul, as he has done so in the past for Star Wars Rebels, The Clone Wars, and Solo. He could very well appear as a live-action version of the character as well, though that might be far more unlikely, as he was killed by Obi-Wan in Rebels.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Go Wild After Spotting Prequel Era Sith Lord in ‘Ahsoka’

Either way, most of these theories are believable, and with Witmer confirming his return in Ahsoka—we imagine fans are salivating at finding out what his involvement is. Ahsoka – Part 4 releases today, so we will certainly follow up this piece with more on Witmer’s appearance, should that happen.

What do you think of Sam Witmer appearing as Starkiller in Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!