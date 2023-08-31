Every ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Easter Egg We’ve Seen in ‘Ahsoka’ So Far

You can’t have Ahsoka Tano without Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and luckily for fans, Dave Filoni’s new Disney+ show seems to acknowledge that the two go hand-in-hand. But odds are, even the most invested Clone Wars followers missed an Easter Egg or two in the first three episodes of Ahsoka. Here’s a list of some, if not all, of the Clone Wars callbacks featured in Ahsoka so far, some subtle and some more apparent to even casual viewers.

Ahsoka Tano’s History and ‘Clone Wars’ Origins

Movie introduction and rise to popularity

Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka Tano made her franchise debut in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie in 2008 as the padawan of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Latner). At first, many fans were skeptical of Ahsoka’s addition to Star Wars lore, considering Anakin pointedly did not have an apprentice in the Prequel Trilogy. Audiences also weren’t too keen on her snarky, moody teen persona, which made her hard to empathize with.

But this glaring retcon was eventually accepted or, at least, overseen by fans, who came to appreciate her presence in the long-running TV show of the same name, which aired on Cartoon Network, Netflix, and ultimately, Disney+ from 2008 to 2020. Today, Ahsoka’s arc is widely considered one of the most profound in franchise history, with her evolution undeniably showcasing Star Wars at its best, leading way to her eventual spinoff series.

‘Star Wars Rebels’ Appearances

The Clone Wars wrapped up its seven-season run in 2020. Still, given that audiences already knew most of its inevitable conclusion from the Prequel Trilogy movies, Dave Filoni set out to create a new animated Star Wars TV show in 2014: Star Wars Rebels. Centered on the Rebel crew of the starship Ghost, the series aired on Disney XD for four seasons between 2014 and 2018, primarily focusing on Force-sensitive con artist and eventual Rebel leader Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray).

Along with pilot Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Jedi-on-the-run Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Lassat warrior Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum), Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), and their trusty astromech, Chopper, Ezra and the crew work together to fight back against the Galactic Empire. And in their efforts, they get a little help from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself, who leaks intel to the Rebels under the codename “Fulcrum.”

Ahsoka features somewhat prominently in Season 2 of Rebels, where she fights her former master, now Darth Vader, in the critically acclaimed episode “Twilight of the Apprentice.” There, she finds herself trapped in the mysterious World Between Worlds, which acts as a sort of portal into alternate timelines and dimensions. This location is said to explored in-depth in the Ahsoka show, but we have yet to hear it mentioned by name or even referenced beyond Sabine’s painted tapestry, seen briefly in her home on Lothal.

What is ‘Ahsoka’ About?

Cast, crew, and story details

Ahsoka picks up roughly ten years after the collapse of the Galactic Empire in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and sees the titular ex-Jedi gearing up for her next big mission: finding the whereabouts of former Imperial warlord, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). The primary antagonist of Rebels, Thrawn went missing in the Unknown Regions with Ezra Bridger (played in live-action by Eman Esfandi) in the season finale. However, “whispers of his return” have made him the New Republic’s No. 1 threat—even if politicians are blissfully unaware of it.

Joining Ahsoka are Rebels’ Sabine Wren (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in live-action) and now-General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who will undoubtedly play a significant role in the story throughout Season 1 and possibly, into the not-yet-confirmed Ahsoka Season 2. Thrawn’s henchmen, who include Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and master-apprentice duo Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), will also pose a problem to our heroes as the hunt for Thrawn continues.

Ahsoka was created by longtime Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, who, of course, has helmed The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian over the years. The show is currently airing on Disney+, with its two-episode premiere arriving on the streaming platform earlier this month. With each episode averaging between 30 to 50 minutes, the season will comprise eight episodes, putting its finale on Tuesday, October 3.

Connections to the “Mando-Verse”

With Dave Filoni serving as Ahsoka‘s showrunner, there’s bound to be plenty of connections to his “Mando-Verse,” which is made up of Disney+ Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew series. As followers of the franchise know, Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka made her debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, meaning she’s already met Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and Morgan Elsbeth.

In The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka appears again, this time with Luke Skywalker, played by a CGI-hybrid Mark Hamill. With all of these connections being established, there’s no question that Ahsoka will likely be a main hero of Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover event, which is tentatively slated for a 2026 or 2027 release. The movie will bring together each of these characters, presumably to fight against Thrawn and his forces. However, plot specifics have yet to be confirmed.

Every ‘Clone Wars’ Callback in ‘Ahsoka’ So Far

The Nightsisters of Dathomir

One of the more obvious connections in Ahsoka to The Clone Wars is the inclusion of Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth. While the character doesn’t appear in any animated Star Wars media, her Dathomirian roots can be traced back to the Legends novels, with the Nightsisters being described as a band of Magick-wielding witches. Darth Maul (Sam Witwer/Ray Park) heralds from the same remote planet, the homeworld of the Dathomirian Zabrak subspecies of Zabraks.

The Nightsister arc is fleshed out in the third season of The Clone Wars, which introduces Maul’s “brother,” Savage Oppress (Clancy Brown), and the sinister Mother Talzin (Barbara Dale Goodson). Other notable Nightsisters include Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) and Merrin (Tina Ivlev) from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

As for live-action, Elsbeth was confirmed to be a Nightsister in Episode 1 of Ahsoka after speculation of her heritage took off following her introduction in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. So far, we have yet to see her fully utilize her Magick powers, but with Thrawn’s imminent return on the horizon, we’re bound to see more of her otherworldly abilities put to use soon.

Professor Huyang

The Jedi Order’s trusty Mark IV architect droid, Huyang (David Tennant), was once responsible for teaching younglings how to master lightsaber combat. Now, after the events of Order 66, Huyang has found a new purpose alongside Ahsoka Tano and acts as her advisor, navigator, and friend. But before transitioning to the realm of live-action Star Wars media, Huyang starred in a Season 5 arc of The Clone Wars, where he was shown guiding younglings in lightsaber construction.

Ahsoka’s space suit

That epic space brawl in Episode 3 of Ahsoka might’ve dazzled for its impressive visual effects, epic lightsaber tricks, and zero-gravity gymnastics while facing off against Morgan Elsbeth’s mercenaries in the Denab system, but fans might’ve recognized something else: its nod to various episodes of The Clone Wars.

The entire sequence pays homage to Season 2, Episode 2, “Cargo of Doom,” where she dons an Enviro-suit to intercept crafty Bounty Hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton) as she and Anakin jump around on the wings of her spaceship to draw incoming fire. Both this scene and the third episode of Ahsoka allow her to showcase her fighting skills, all while demonstrating just how capable she’s always been as a fighter.

References to Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka’s Training

The importance of masters and apprentices cannot be stressed enough when it comes to Star Wars and its enduring legacy. Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan Kenobi was the wise, stoic mentor to Luke Skywalker, who eventually took up training his sister, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and even The Mandalorian‘s baby Grogu. Lineages run deep in Star Wars, and Ahsoka has been adamant about continuing this tradition of “twos,” with the titular Jedi taking on Sabine Wren as an apprentice being a central theme of the story.

Initially, Ahsoka, who abandoned her “padawan” and her training sometime after the events of Star Wars Rebels, was hesitant to pick up teaching duties, causing her and Sabine’s relationship to become strained. Ahsoka confides in Hera Syndulla about her fear of letting Sabine down yet again in the aptly-titled “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” explaining that she walked away from her master, Anakin Skywalker, “just like [she] walked away from Sabine.”

Ahsoka leaving the Jedi Order

In the first episode of Ahsoka, the eponymous hero opens up to Hera Syndulla about her dark past. During their conversation, Ahsoka reveals that she chose to leave the Jedi Order before her training was complete, to which the New Republic General responds, “I’m sure you had your reasons.”

Those who watched The Clone Wars would agree that Ahsoka most certainly did, with her tear-jerking exit in Season 5, Episode 20, “The Wrong Jedi,” going down as one of the most tragic moments in Star Wars history. You see, Ahsoka was unjustly framed for the bombing of the Jedi Temple in a sinister plot set forth by her trusted friend, Barriss Offee, to lure her to the Dark Side and was expelled from the Jedi Order as a result. But even after Yoda and the other council members apologized, Ahsoka still decided to walk away from her friends, her master, and the only family she’d ever known.

Order 66 and the Great Jedi Purge

While Order 66 isn’t unique to The Clone Wars, Emperor Palpatine’s destruction of the Jedi Order from within is a pivotal moment in the series, with its seven-season storyline all leading up to the inevitable (and heartbreaking) conclusion first depicted in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Ahsoka, who manages to escape the Purge with her life, goes on the run from the Empire, working in the shadows until the tyrannous government is eventually overthrown.

Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi Knight himself, acknowledges the Great Jedi Purge in Ahsoka, even confessing to Morgan Elsbeth that despite his murderous tendencies, it’s a “shame” for him to have to execute a Jedi like Ahsoka as there are “so few left,” alluding to the consequences of Order 66.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PST every Tuesday.

