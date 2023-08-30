Pedro Pascal Abandoning Disney for Massive Franchise Reboot

Actor Pedro Pascal is making major waves.

Pedro Pascal’s acting career gained significant momentum through a combination of his innate talent, unwavering dedication, and a distinct on-screen presence. His breakthrough came in 2014 when he portrayed Oberyn Martell in the acclaimed television series Game of Thrones. In this role, he masterfully depicted the charismatic yet vengeful Prince of Dorne, showcasing his ability to fully immerse audiences in complex characters.

After his remarkable stint on Game of Thrones, Pedro Pascal continued to secure prominent roles on both the small and big screens. He played supporting roles in films like Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) and The Equalizer 2 (2018). However, it was his portrayal of the eponymous character in the 2020 blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984 that further cemented his status as a recognizable figure in the entertainment industry, but one of his most notable achievements was his lead role in the space-western series The Mandalorian, set in the expansive Star Wars universe.

In this series, he portrayed the character Din Djarin (the Mandalorian), a skilled bounty hunter navigating the challenges of a vast galaxy. Despite the character’s face being predominantly concealed by his helmet, Pascal skillfully utilized his voice and body language to convey a wide array of emotions, leaving an indelible impression on audiences.

For those who don’t know, the Disney+ show is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire and before the rise of the First Order, filling a gap in the Star Wars timeline and providing insight into the state of the galaxy in the aftermath of the original trilogy. It follows the journey of Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter portrayed by Pedro Pascal, who is commonly referred to as “Mando.”

The central plot of the series revolves around Mando’s encounters as he takes on various bounties and contracts in the outer reaches of the galaxy. However, the narrative takes a significant turn when Mando is assigned to capture a mysterious and powerful child of the same species as Jedi Master Yoda. This child, who is later affectionately referred to as “The Child” or more commonly “Baby Yoda” by fans, quickly became a cultural phenomenon with its adorable appearance and enigmatic connection to the Force.

While many fans have wondered about the status of The Mandalorian following no new updates from Disney in regards to Season 4, the latest we’ve heard from the company is that Pascal was set to reprise his role for another series of episodes. However, those comments have come into question as of late, and many insiders believe that if Pascal does return for Season 4, it will be his final season. As a matter of fact, one report indicates that Disney may abandon The Mandalorian altogether for a new trilogy.

The actor is in high demand for many roles, and it should come as no surprise that he may be looking for greener pastures elsewhere outside of playing Mando.

A report from GFR indicates that Pascal is now attached to the lead role for a major reboot. The report shares that Pascal is in talks to play the lead in a Scarface reboot, taking over the character that most recognize as being played by Al Pacino.

Scarface (1983) is a remake of a 1932 film of the same name. The movie tells the story of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who rises from being a refugee to becoming a powerful drug lord in Miami. Al Pacino takes on the role of Tony Montana, delivering a performance that has become one of his most memorable and celebrated roles.

“This is the most significant news we’ve received on the Scarface remake in almost three years, when it was rumored another actor was attached,” the report shared.

The movie is being remade by Universal Pictures, but a timeline for its release or production has not been given. Currently, the ongoing strikes in Hollywood are preventing any new developments from taking place with the movie.

What do you think about Pedro Pascal's new rumored role?