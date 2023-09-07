Thrawn Makes Disney World Appearance

Ahsoka is the latest entry in the Star Wars saga on Disney+, and Dave Filoni has truly brought his corner of the galaxy to life in a whole new way. Like the Mandalorian before it, and Disney has taken full advantage of its appeal and shared it with the theme parks. However, fans can find more than Jedi at Galaxy’s edge.

The Disney Parks have incorporated characters like Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano, and even Grogu (Baby Yoda) into the environmental experience, but recent footage from TikTok revealed that they aren’t the only ones invited to the party. Stormtroopers stood at attention as Grand Admiral Thrawn made a surprise appearance.

Thrawn Takes Galaxy’s Edge

Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most dangerous, intelligent, and imposing figures in the Star Wars mythology. Brought to life by Timothy Zahn in his novel, Heir to the Empire, Thrawn has since made appearances in various pieces of related media, but he’s set to make his live-action debut in Ahsoka.

Similar to characters like Boba Fett, Thrawn has a tremendous fan following. As the Disney Parks bring forth new Meet and Greet characters every year, it was only a matter of time before fans wanted an appearance from the Heir to the Empire.

The Star Wars fan base is one of the largest and most dedicated groups of followers in pop culture, and they aren’t afraid to show it. @guzman_h filmed an aspiring young cosplayer dressed in full Thrawn regalia, and the character performers were positively astounded.

Kids dressing up as their favorite Disney characters is nothing new, dozens of young Disney Park guests flock to the Magic Kingdom dressed as their favorite princesses or cartoon pals, but the young fan in the video above went above and beyond the call of duty.

Whether it’s the result of a dedicated young fan, very supportive and creative parents, or a combination of the two, this “Mini Thrawn” turned a few heads at both the Park and in the comment section. While Disney might not have him officially welcomed into Galaxy’s Edge (yet), Thrawn has already landed on Baatu.

Have you ever dressed up at the Disney Parks? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!