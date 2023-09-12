‘Ahsoka’ Finale May Feature Major Cameos as ‘Star Wars’ Gears up for Mando-Verse Film

The Ahsoka finale could be a return to form for Star Wars.

While there are only four episodes of Ahsoka (2023) left, there’s no telling where things will go. The last time we saw Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), she had returned to the World Between Worlds, the mystical dimension last seen in Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018).

There will undoubtedly be some major call-back to a previous event likely relating to Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), but the series seems mostly concerned with the Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi)/Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) storyline.

Related: A Recap of Ahsoka Before You Watch the Live-Action Series

But in their quest to find Ezra, the Rebels — Ahsoka, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Chopper (Dave Filoni) — run the risk of bringing about Thrawn’s return too, which would mean another war.

And another war is indeed on the way. The First Order from the Sequel Trilogy — which begins 25 years after Ahsoka — is the successor to the Galactic Empire, and though they’ve not yet risen to prominence at the time the series is set, their presence can still be felt.

Related: Han Solo May Have Survived, ‘Star Wars’ Suggests

The Imperial Remnants will give rise to the First Order, as foreshadowed in The Mandalorian Season 3. And now, Ahsoka is heading the same way, and it seems Thrawn is “the spark that will light the fire” that will power the new galactic military dictatorship.

This will likely set the stage for Dave Filoni’s untitled Mando-Verse film. We may know next to nothing about the project, as there’s no title, release date, or confirmed actors, but we do know that it will culminate the events seen in the Mando-Verse so far.

Related: All Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows and Movies

When the project was announced in 2020, it was described as a “climactic story event” that will conclude the interconnected stories in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett (2021), and Ahsoka. And this year, much to our surprise, it was revealed to be a theatrical release.

So it sounds like the untitled Star Wars film will unite several characters from across the Mando-Verse, with the most obvious candidates being Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Ahsoka Tano.

Related: All 14 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Even with just these three figurehead characters in the fold, the film sounds like Star Wars‘ answer to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame (2019). However, there are likely to be more familiar faces showing up, such as Grogu and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

We don’t know if the film will directly follow Ahsoka or if we’ll see The Mandalorian Season 4 before that happens, but either way, the current Disney+ Star Wars series is undoubtedly going to great lengths to set the stage for a major conflict between Thrawn and the Rebels.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ May Replace Ahsoka Tano With Another Popular Character

As such, fans will expect great things from the Ahsoka finale, which will stream on Disney+ on October 3. While it’s difficult to look beyond this week’s fifth episode, which is also showing in AMC Theaters in select US cities, the finale will need to deliver a big payoff.

In true Mando-Verse fashion, it’s reasonable to expect the finale to feature one or more major cameos. The Mandalorian Season 2’s finale gave us Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and The Book of Boba Fett featured more Din Djarin and Grogu than we expected.

So, which Mando-Verse characters might make an appearance in the Ahsoka finale?

Din Djarin

Star Wars wasted no time in reuniting fans with Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett, who not only had his own episode with “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian”, but returned for “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” and the epic finale, “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor.” So, will he appear in the Ahsoka finale? This is (probably) the way.

Elsewhere in the Star Wars franchise, Din Djarin could appear in an upcoming prequel set between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), which could explain his “lost” years.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Just Officially Changed the Mando-Verse Forever

Boba Fett

Boba Fett has been a fan-favorite Star Wars character for over 40 years, but fans weren’t impressed by his overly friendly nature in the long-awaited live-action series. That said, his appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 episode, “Chapter 14: The Tragedy”, might be his most “badass” appearance in Star Wars yet. Ahsoka could definitely do with his help.

Boba Fett may also show up in the upcoming Star Wars prequel. In fact, we’re more likely to see the Kaminoan bounty hunter than Din Djarin, given his ties to the Original Trilogy. Nothing has been confirmed, but questions have been put to the director and the writer.

Related: Why Doesn’t Rosario Dawson Play Ahsoka in This Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Movie?

Bo-Katan Kryze

After making her first live-action appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2’s “Chapter 11: The Heiress”, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) has firmly established herself as the “new” Mandalorian, as seen in The Mandalorian Season 3. The wielder of the Darksaber and the new leader of Mandalore could make a surprise appearance in the Ahsoka finale.

It’s also worth mentioning that Bo-Katan and Ahsoka share a meaningful history in Star Wars, as the pair joined forces towards the end of the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), in an effort to take down Maul, who had seized control of Mandalore.

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Repeats Disastrous Moment From ‘The Last Jedi’

Grogu

Grogu may not be a fully-fledged Jedi or a Mandalorian yet, but his powerful Force abilities would be invaluable against Ahsoka’s enemies. And like all the other characters on this list, Grogu has also enjoyed a few cameos of his own, having appeared in two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett opposite Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker.

Otherwise, it could be a long time before we see Grogu again. While he will, of course, return in The Mandalorian Season 4 (which is rumored to be a feature-length film), he’s set to be temporarily replaced next year by a new character in the Star Wars prequel.

Related: Cara Dune’s Replacement Makes Surprise Appearance in ‘Ahsoka’

Luke Skywalker

While Mark Hamill has seemingly exited Star Wars, Luke Skywalker could still return to the franchise. The iconic Jedi made a surprise appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2’s “Chapter 16: The Rescue”, and later returned in The Book of Boba Fett‘s “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”, so there’s every chance he’ll show up in the Ahsoka finale.

Luke may also return in the Star Wars prequel set for release next year. While nothing has been even remotely hinted at, as it’s set during the Original Trilogy it remains a possibility. That said, perhaps Luke’s time in the franchise really is over.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy previously said that the character’s future is uncertain, and many believe that Ahsoka Tano is being marketed as the new figurehead-Jedi of the Star Wars franchise, essentially replacing Luke Skywalker.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Just Opened up ‘Star Wars’ Extended Universe

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

Do you think any of these characters will show up in the Ahsoka finale? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!