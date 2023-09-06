Four Years Later, ‘Star Wars’ Announces Return to Movie Theaters With ‘Ahsoka’

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka “Part Four: Fallen Jedi.”

Saying last night’s episode of Ahsoka was an important one would be, well, an understatement of galactic proportions. And it seems like Lucasfilm has even more surprises in store after confirming that they would be bringing the hit Star Wars spinoff to the big screen in an unprecedented mid-season celebration.

What is ‘Ahsoka’ About?

Check in with your Prequel Trilogy-loving friends today because the latest episode of the Disney+ Ahsoka show left emotions at an all-time high, mainly thanks to the appearance of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi-gone-rogue, Ahsoka picks up shortly after appearing in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. Now that the tyrannous Empire has fallen, Ahsoka is left to pick up the pieces, sending her on a dangerous new mission: tracking down former Imperial warlord Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) after she hears whispers of his imminent return.

When we last saw Thrawn, who served as the primary antagonist of the animated Star Wars Rebels series on Disney XD, he had disappeared into the mysterious Unknown Regions after Jedi Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray/Eman Esfandi) sacrificed himself by wrapping both himself and the Chiss Admiral in the tentacles of hyperspace-traveling Purrgil.

The two have been missing ever since, but thanks to a strange map orb discovered by Ahsoka and later taken by Dathomirian witch Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), they might have finally found the key to their locations—but it’ll be challenging to get there. Because of this, Ahsoka enlists the help of Rebels’ Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), a fierce Mandalorian warrior, and New Republic General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Breaks the Internet, Brings Back Legacy Character

Episodes 1 through 3 built up to the climactic showdown between Ahsoka, Sabine, Inquisitor Marrok (a zombie likely created by the Nightsister to carry out her deeds), ex-Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), in “Part Four: Fallen Jedi,” as the latter two prepare to travel with Morgan Elsbeth to this strange new galaxy, which may or may not lead to Thrawn.

Sabine, tempted by the promise of finding Ezra, joins them. Meanwhile, Ahsoka, defeated by Baylan in combat, wakes up after falling off a cliff on Seatos in the World Between Worlds—a sort of portal into alternate realities in timelines. She’s not quite dead, but rather, in a Force limbo of sorts.

Here, she’s greeted by a familiar, “Hello, Snips.” As she turns around, she comes face-to-face with her old master, Anakin, from before he fell to the Dark Side in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). After getting a glimpse at Hayden Christensen’s face, the episode cuts to black.

Lucasfilm Announces Limited-Time ‘Ahsoka’ Theatrical Run

With this in mind, there’s no doubt that showrunner Dave Filoni has some big things planned for Episode 5. And to celebrate the season midpoint, Disney and Lucasfilm, in an unprecedented move, are bringing Ahsoka to theaters for a limited-time engagement.

On Wednesday morning, the official Star Wars social media team shared a new promotional poster for Ahsoka, including Anakin Skywalker alongside the main cast. And with this new image came an exciting announcement, with Ahsoka Episode 5 scheduled to play in AMC theaters in select U.S. cities on Tuesday, September 12, an hour before it arrives on Disney+:

Next #TanoTuesday, experience Episode 5 of @AhsokaOfficial on the big screen. Click below to RSVP for available screenings near you: https://twitter.com/starwars/status/1699452400820514841

Passes can be obtained through gofobo, a third-party ticketing website. While entry is free, you must RSVP in advance, and seating is first come, first serve. Most Ahsoka screenings have sold out, but you can sign up for the waitlist for a chance at tickets.

The ten U.S. cities this special Ahsoka screening is available in are Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. While the episode length has yet to be confirmed, many reports claim that it will be roughly 38 minutes long.

‘Ahsoka’ Getting a Theatrical Run Is a Big Deal—Here’s Why

Considering a Disney+ Star Wars show, or any Disney+ show for that matter, has never been screened in theaters, it’s safe to assume that the fifth episode of Ahsoka will be something special. This seems to align with previous reports from trusted Star Wars insiders, many of which claim that you will certainly not want to miss out on next week’s episode.

It’s about time a new Star Wars project received the cinematic treatment, considering George Lucas’ Original Trilogy was a definitive moment for an entire generation of moviegoers. Ahsoka following suit sets a new precedent for Disney+’s catalog of Star Wars shows moving forward and will undoubtedly help to build up hype for Dave Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover movie.

So, what can we expect to see in Ahsoka Episode 5? It’s hard to say, but based on previous reports, we’ll follow Ahsoka as she explores the World Between Worlds, perhaps with the guidance of her old master. Seeing “Snips” and “Skyguy” together for the first time in live-action—and on the big screen, at that—is sure to bring tears to the eyes of longtime Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans.

However, there’s a chance that the Anakin we briefly saw toward the end of Ahsoka Episode 4 isn’t the same high-flying, charismatic Jedi Knight we know and love from the animated series. Perhaps this is a dark manifestation of Ahsoka’s former master and might try to tempt her away from the Light Side of the Force.

We do know that Episode 5 will supposedly feature a “what if” style sequence on Mustafar, where Anakin, now Darth Vader, defeats Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) while Ahsoka hopelessly watches on. Rumors have also run rampant about Ahsoka‘s connections to the Mortis Arc in The Clone Wars, with some speculating that Anakin has now taken on the duties of the otherworldly “Father” or “Son.”

For now, the possibilities are endless, but it’s exciting to see the Ahsoka series getting a theatrical run. Hopefully, this means that Disney and Lucasfilm are well aware of fans’ desire to see Star Wars return to the big screen and will cater more towards the cinematic format moving forward—something that’s sorely needed following the string of unremarkable Disney+ shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett.

Is this special Ahsoka screening coming to your city? What did you think of last night's episode?