Multiple ‘Star Wars’ Projects Delayed Indefinitely, Report Claims

Skeleton Crew commenced its production during the summer months of 2022. It concluded in January/February of the current year, with an intended premiere set for the latter part of this year. Bespin Bulletin has been reporting on this Disney+ series for quite some time now, indicating previously that the series was set to release sometime in November or December of this year. But no longer seems to be the case.

Regarding the November/December release timeframe, Bespin Bulletin had this to say:

…Jaleel White, confirmed that Skeleton Crew was looking to release at the time I had mentioned. As months went by, I kept hearing that a late November release was on the cards and I was gearing up to release that information around three weeks ago, that was until I started hearing rumblings of a delay. – Bespin Bulletin

According to this Star Wars news site, sources have confirmed that Skeleton Crew has been delayed until an unknown time in 2024.

I’ve spent the last couple of weeks attempting to gather more information, but I didn’t get much outside of its apparent delay. One person I spoke with mentioned that the series COULD be delayed by an entire year, looking at a November 2024 release, but I could not get that information confirmed by a second source, so do not take that possible window as a fact. – Bespin Bulletin

The current schedule lineup for new Star Wars content has been immensely impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes nationwide. Some series that are to be released between now and the near future include the following:

Andor season two

The Mandalorian season five

The Acolyte season one

The same article released by Bespin Bulletin reported that The Acolyte could also be seeing a much later premier date than initially imagined, leading to the speculation that this series, like Skeleton Crew, will be pushed back until further notice.

The Acolyte I had previously heard was aiming to release in the second quarter of 2024, but this now seems unlikely. I expect a delay for The Acolyte, but nowhere near as significant as the one Skeleton Crew might have.

Right now, fans looking for some Star Wars content can enjoy the latest episode of Ahsoka (2023), which premieres every Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Episode five will be released next week, with some movie theaters showing the attack on the big screen. A significant reveal was delivered yesterday evening, prompting fans to speculate about where this series could be heading. Click here to learn more.