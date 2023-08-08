Disney Goes Too Far: Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Will Be Axed From ‘Star Wars’, Report Says

Star Wars reportedly includes a scene that will change the franchise forever but might leave some fans angered at what will happen to Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Dave Filoni has worked with Lucasfilm for over a decade now. After working with George Lucas on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Filoni knows how to craft stories and which ones should be told. He also isn’t afraid to take risks, and in his Disney+ series, Ahsoka, Filoni has one scene that will change everything for fans.

In Star Wars Rebels, fans saw Ezra Bridger travel to the World Between Worlds and save Ahsoka Tano from Darth Vader on Malachor, but Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka might be traveling back there. According to one report, Ahsoka might be trying to fight her master with Obi-Wan and learns that nothing she can do can save him from the dark side.

Ahsoka Tano might be revisiting the events of Anakin’s duel with Obi-Wan on Mustafar. Two versions were reportedly filmed of this battle, and one has Obi-Wan dead on the side after Anakin wins the duel; another has Kenobi falling into a pile of clothes as he becomes one with the Force. Both of these versions of the scene are great at highlighting how Ahsoka can’t change fate, but it also might be the last time fans see Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is disheartening.

Currently, Lucasfilm has no intention of making Kenobi Season 2, and McGregor’s time as the iconic Jedi Master is going to be quite limited. If this is McGregor’s final appearance in Star Wars, it would be best for the actor not to be seen dying by Anakin Skywalker after a few seconds of fighting because while it’s a cool moment, it’s not the final performance fans want from the actor. People want to see more of Obi-Wan, but they don’t want Disney to create another rushed story that ruins the best parts of his character.

If Lucasfilm does include this Mustafar scene in the Ahsoka series, fans won’t be happy to see Kenobi treated this way and might send the wrong message to Lucasfilm. Fans love Obi-Wan, but after seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi’s visual effects and failure to create some compelling action scenes, it’s clear that Disney’s best work is with characters from the Disney era like Cassian Andor because legacy characters haven’t had the best time in the spotlight.

Star Wars needs Ahsoka to be a huge success, and Kenobi could honestly ruin it if not done right because if Lucasfilm brought the actor back for a few seconds just to die onscreen, Disney might never hear the end of it.

Watch Ahsoka on Disney+ on August 23.

Do you think Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan deserves a second chance? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!