Cara Dune’s Replacement Makes Surprise Appearance in ‘Ahsoka’

The fourth episode of Ahsoka (2023) is now streaming on Disney+, and boy did it pull out all the stops. “Part Four: Fallen Jedi” is full of surprises, including the reveal of the Inquisitor named Marrok, the long-awaited live-action portrayal of the World Between Worlds, and that major cameo that left us all stunned. But what also left fans surprised was the appearance of a much lesser-known character, who has replaced one of the most controversial characters and actors in the Star Wars franchise.

Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) first appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2, in which he attempted to recruit ex-shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano) as a New Republic Officer, foreshadowing the now-defunct Rangers of the New Republic Disney+ series. It is still unknown why the series was canceled, but it may have had something to do with Gina Carano’s public firing back in January 2020 after the actress shared a tweet comparing the way American Republicans were being treated to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.

Carano was expected to lead the show’s lineup alongside Twi’lek war general Hera Syndulla, who’s now played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Ahsoka.

It has become increasingly obvious that the go-to New Republic Officer, Teva, has replaced Cara Dune’s role in the Mando-Verse, having previously returned in The Mandalorian Season 2 to fulfil that role, and yesterday appearing in Ahsoka‘s “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”. in which he heads to the Denab System on an unsanctioned rescue mission alongside Hera and a number of other New Republic Officers to rescue Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Not satisfied with replacing Dune just once, Disney and Lucasfilm also replaced her second role in The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, “Chapter 24: The Return”, with hunter-turned-nurse droid IG-11 (Taika Waititi) being reconditioned and declared new Marshal of Nevarro.

Whether or not Cara Dune will ever be recast remains to be seen, but now that Carson Teva is back in the fold again, it looks unlikely. It’s possible, however, that Cara Dune could appear in an upcoming Star Wars prequel set between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

With all that said, it’s possible she was killed off screen during The Mandalorian Season 3.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

The first four episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

Were you surprised to see Carson Teva show up in Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!