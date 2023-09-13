‘Star Wars’ Could Introduce a Second Order 66 to Fix a Major Sequel Trilogy Mistake

The latest episode of Ahsoka (2023) has finally arrived, following a week’s worth of speculation from fans all around the world.

Many have been waiting with bated breath to see whether the latest Star Wars series would deliver some spectacular things now that it has officially brought the World Between Worlds into live action. And though there’s a lot to unpack from “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”, perhaps the most interesting thing is not in the past, but in the future.

The fifth episode sees Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the World Between Worlds opposite her old Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Or so it seems. The pair engage in a lightsaber duel and revisit the Clone Wars 28 years ago, introducing us to a much younger version of Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt).

While Ahsoka explores the past, back in the real world, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), her son Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten), droid Huyang (David Tennant), and New Republic Officer Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) are on Seatos trying to locate Ahsoka and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Sabine was taken to a distant galaxy by Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) aboard the giant hyperspace ring in last week’s episode, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi.”

A curious Jacen is drawn to the cliff edge, where we saw Ahsoka pushed into the ocean by Baylan. He tells his mother he can “hear lightsabers”, which would make sense considering that Ahsoka and Anakin are dueling at this point in the World Between Worlds.

In last week’s episode, we already saw Jacen display Force-sensitive abilities, as he said to his mother, “I’ve got a bad feeling”, as they approached the hyperspace ring in the Denab System. And as the son of the powerful Jedi Kanan Jarrus/Caleb Dume (Freddie Prinze Jr.), it’s hardly surprising.

What is surprising is the mysterious absence of all the Jedi during the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, which begins 25 years after Ahsoka.

The three sequels, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), are built around the concept that most of the Jedi are long gone.

While the idea of “The Last Jedi” isn’t to be taken too literally, as there’s Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and even Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver), Rey is still, for all intents and purposes, “The Last Jedi.”

Not only that but there are no other Jedi in sight during the war against the First Order.

This is further proven during Rey’s battle against Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), during which she hears the voices of several dead Jedi, including Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) herself. Rey even tells Palpatine, “I am all the Jedi.”

We know Ahsoka is likely dead by this point, but what about all the other Jedi, like Grogu from The Mandalorian (2019), Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video games, Sabine Wren (assuming her training will be complete one day), and Jacen Syndulla (who will most likely follow in his father’s footsteps)?

Star Wars already retconned Order 66, which initially saw the annihilation of most Jedi across the galaxy. However, the Disney era of Star Wars has shown that several Jedi, from Ezra Bridger to Ahsoka Tano, actually survived the purge.

Could Star Wars now be leaning in the opposite direction? Will the eventual rise of the First Order lead to an event similar to Order 66, which would explain why these Force-wielding characters are nowhere to be seen during the Sequel Trilogy? Only time will tell.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

