‘Star Wars’ Finally Says Goodbye to the Faraway Galaxy as We Know It

We’ve known for some time that Ahsoka (2023) has been gearing up to introduce a second faraway galaxy, and now, the titular Jedi has boldly gone where no Jedi has gone before.

In last week’s episode, we watched as Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) disappeared into the cosmos aboard the giant hyperspace ring from the Denab System.

Now, the fifth episode of Ahsoka has finally arrived on Disney+. We say “finally” because although it’s only been a week since the last one, many fans will agree that it has felt a lot longer, thanks to that major cliff-hanger from episode 4.

After entering the World Between Worlds, the mystical dimension first introduced in the Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) Season 4 episode of the same name, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) comes face to face with her old master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

The pair engage in a lightsaber duel and even travel back in time to the Clone Wars, while Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), her son Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten), droid Huyang (David Tennant), and New Republic Officer Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) try to find Ahsoka and Sabine Wren from Seatos.

We know that Sabine already got the “jump” on her comrades last week (quite literally), having been convinced by Baylan that she will find her long-lost friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), in the (other) faraway galaxy.

When Ahsoka finally emerges from the World Between Worlds, she’s reunited with the other Rebels on Seatos, and they waste no time in taking to the skies, where they encounter a pod of purrgil — the giant space whales also introduced in Rebels, which are capable of hyperspace jumps without the use of technology.

After communicating with the largest of the purrgil using the Force, Ahsoka is invited inside the whale’s mouth so that she, along with Huyang, can be transported to the second galaxy in search of both Sabine and Ezra.

Unable to follow the purrgil, whose fin tails glow fluorescent-blue as they prepare to jump, Hera and the others realize they must stay behind. A nervous Huyang warns Ahsoka that they may not end up where they want, but an excited Ahsoka doesn’t seem concerned.

After an exchange of “May the Force be with you” between Ahsoka and Hera, the giant purrgil, along with the rest of the pod, jumps into hyperspace while Ahsoka and Huyang stare into a blinding-white unknown.

For the first time in Star Wars history, we’ve left the faraway galaxy far behind — the one we’ve been familiar with for so long. While we also saw Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) disappear with the purrgil in the Rebels Season 4 finale, at the time we never knew they were heading.

The next episode, which airs on September 20, will likely find Ahsoka and Huyang in the brand-new faraway galaxy. Who needs the World Between Words.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

