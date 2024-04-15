‘Star Wars’ New Female Lead Gets Blasted by Anti-Woke Mob as Official Trailer Premieres

This summer, Star Wars fans’ lives will be consumed by Star Wars Outlaws (2024), the open-world game that’s heading to major consoles on August 30, which was revealed in the story trailer that dropped last week. But instead of celebrations similar to those at the end of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) when the Rebels defeat the Empire, it feels more like Order 66 from Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

When the game was announced in January 2021, it never crossed anyone’s mind that it would attract controversy. An open-world game set in the faraway galaxy — what could possibly go wrong? Last year, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) was surrounded by dark magic in the lead-up to its release because fans were boycotting the game due to its connections with divisive Harry Potter author JK Rowling — you might say it was inevitable.

In the case of Star Wars Outlaws, though, it’s a lot less complicated than the Hogwarts Legacy drama. While there are many fans who, understandably, aren’t happy with the very hefty price tags the publisher Ubisoft has slapped on the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game (best start saving those Galactic Credits), the main gripe appears to be with the lead character, Kay Vess, who’s played by Canadian actress Humberly González.

When comparing these two, the first thing you’ll notice is how they look nothing alike: Vess sports shoulder-length blonde hair while Humberly González has long brown hair, and there are zero facial similarities. Who knows why the developers made the Cantonica-born criminal look completely different from the actress behind the motion-capture performance and voice work. Surely, it would have been easier to make her identical?

At first glance, it is pretty odd, but this is actually nothing new in the gaming world (one example that comes to mind is Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, who’s played by Camilla Luddington). But on the other hand, you might be wondering why Cal Kestis from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order games looks just like his real-life counterpart, Cameron Monaghan. That said, it’s worth noting that Fallen Order was developed by Respawn Entertainment, and Outlaws was developed by Massive Entertainment.

But either way, many fans are unhappy with how Kay Vess looks in Star Wars Outlaws. In fact, some have even taken to calling her “ugly.” There are already several YouTube videos about this, and X/Twitter is no different. Some fans are saying that the decision to alter Kay Vess’ look compared to the actress is because the game is “woke”:

Bear in mind that countless tweets are flooding the social media platform, but here are a select few to give you an idea of what’s being said.

YouTuber Grizzy is known for creating videos in which he reacts to “shill” (which essentially means “easily-pleased”) Star Wars fans reacting to new trailers (yes, what a time to be alive). His latest video is no exception:

Star Wars Outlaws NPC Shills Try and FAIL to Hype Game | LOSE IT Over Criticism of Ugly Main Character!

🚨NEW VIDEO🚨 Star Wars Outlaws NPC Shills Try and FAIL to Hype Game | LOSE IT Over Criticism of Ugly Main Character! https://t.co/0IpF2M5imY pic.twitter.com/rqACJBTGYH — Grizzy (@BGrizzy1989) April 12, 2024

@Stephen_Agnew says Kay Vess looks like “she was beaten with an ugly stick,” using Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) as an example of a more “feminine” character:

I’m sorry, but no. The rugged style of Star Wars doesn’t mean the women have to look ugly. Princess Leia’s style was also not similar. The clothing was rugged, but she always looked feminine. By contrast, this Outlaws character looks like she was beaten with an ugly stick.

I’m sorry, but no. The rugged style of Star Wars doesn’t mean the women have to look ugly. Princess Leia’s style was also not similar. The clothing was rugged, but she always looked feminine. By contrast, this Outlaws character looks like she was beaten with an ugly stick. pic.twitter.com/JlxOpkxbUK — NASA Shill GenX Gamer ft.1981 Laird Agnew (@Stephen_Agnew) April 10, 2024

@wayotworld says “the gaming industry [is] only uglifying women,” using Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as an example where the developers made virtually no changes to the in-game character:

It’s the 1984 Lizzo standard: Ugly is “beautiful” and natural beauty is “ugly”. Weirder still is how the uggos in the gaming industry are only uglifying women… *Star Wars Outlaws (releases August 2024), top row; and Star Wars Jedi Survivor (released April 2023), bottom row.

It's the 1984 Lizzo standard: Ugly is "beautiful" and natural beauty is "ugly". Weirder still is how the uggos in the gaming industry are only uglifying women… *Star Wars Outlaws (releases August 2024), top row; and Star Wars Jedi Survivor (released April 2023), bottom row. pic.twitter.com/goQtSUalnp — Ninety7Bravo | RG (@Ninety7Bravo) April 13, 2024

However, some fans are defending the new Star Wars character. @IzprebuiltYT gets political, describing the discourse as “middle aged men” complaining “about normal-looking women not being attractive enough and blaming it on minorities and specific political figures somehow”:

Oh good star wars outlaws has decided to give us our monthly “REEEEEEEEEEE WOMEN IN GAMES ARE UGLY NOW BECAUSE WOKE” discourse where middle aged men complain about normal looking women not being attractive enough and blaming it on minorities and specific political figures somehow

Oh good star wars outlaws has decided to give us our monthly "REEEEEEEEEEE WOMEN IN GAMES ARE UGLY NOW BECAUSE WOKE" discourse where middle aged men complain about normal looking women not being attractive enough and blaming it on minorities and specific political figures somehow pic.twitter.com/w3sqjSw2H2 — IzPrebuilt (@IzprebuiltYT) April 10, 2024

@DooM_Wave_ says Kay Vess is “incredibly generic” but isn’t “ugly”:

I’m gonna put in my 2 cents on the Star Wars outlaws protag Is she ugly? No, absolutely not. But she does look incredibly generic. Nothing really stands out about her as memorable. The outfit certainly doesn’t help either

I'm gonna put in my 2 cents on the Star Wars outlaws protag Is she ugly? No, absolutely not. But she does look incredibly generic. Nothing really stands out about her as memorable. The outfit certainly doesn't help either pic.twitter.com/No4CkfxCZc — DooM_Wave_ (@DooM_Wave_) April 11, 2024

This discourse echoes the popular video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), which received similar backlash last year for featuring an “ugly” rendition of Peter Parker’s love interest, Mary Jane Watson. The ironic thing about all of this is, though, is that, just like Hogwarts Legacy and the latest Spidey title, the upcoming Star Wars game will sell millions of copies and fly straight to the top of the gaming charts.

Check out the new story trailer for Outlaws below:

Per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on August 30.

Are you excited about Star Wars Outlaws? What do you think about Kay Vess? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!