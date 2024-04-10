‘Star Wars’ Replaces Mando and Grogu, Iconic Duo’s Future Uncertain

Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu only touched down on Disney+ in 2019, but they’re already as iconic as Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his Wookiee sidekick Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew/Joonas Suotamo), who have been around for 47 years since the original movie, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977).

The Beskar-clad bounty hunter of very few words and the Force-wielding, pint-sized youngling of no words have embarked on many planet-hopping adventures throughout the faraway galaxy since their debut five years ago, spanning three seasons of The Mandalorian (2019) and a brief stint in the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett (2021).

Throughout their journey, they’ve introduced us to many other characters: Cara Dune (Gina Carano), IG-11 (Taika Waititi), Kuiil (Nick Nolte), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and Greef Karga (the late Carl Weathers), to name a few.

While the other live-action shows it spawned leave a lot to be desired (The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka), there’s no denying that The Mandalorian breathed new life into Star Wars during a time when the sequel trilogy movies had left the fanbase in pieces. But now, the show’s future on the streaming service looks uncertain.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll know there’s a movie adaptation titled The Mandalorian & Grogu (2026) in development, with the show’s creator, Jon Favreau, at the helm. However, speculation that it will replace the show’s fourth season continues. While Season 4 was previously confirmed by Favreau, plans have likely changed following the Hollywood strikes.

But who’s to say The Mandalorian & Grogu will even happen? In recent years, Disney and Lucasfilm have canceled a number of Star Wars movies.

Either way, with the film over two years away (Disney recently announced a May 22, 2026 release), Star Wars has seemingly replaced Din Djarin and Grogu with two new characters in an upcoming installment that looks suspiciously similar to The Mandalorian. Bounty hunters, cute alien sidekicks, Krayt Dragons, pre-Disney Star Wars era — you name it.

Yesterday, on April 9, the brand-new story trailer for the open-world video game Star Wars Outlaws (2024) premiered online. While we’ve known a great deal about the game for some time, thanks to the first trailer, a gameplay overview, and interviews with some of the creatives involved, this new trailer reveals so much more, leaving little to the imagination.

Kay Vess (Humberly González) is the game’s lead, a criminal who sets out to undertake one final job so that she can “live free” and “answer to no one.” In the meantime, however, she must answer to the likes of the grotesque Tatooine crime lord Jabba the Hutt. She’s no Mandalorian, but like Din Djarin, she’s a smuggler, bounty hunter, and outlaw.

Then there’s Nix, Kay’s adorable “Merquaal” companion, who will prove invaluable throughout the game, particularly when Kay finds herself in tight spots. While he’s no Force user, he’s certainly channeling Grogu with those puppy dog eyes (and the whole alien thing, of course). Check out the story trailer for Outlaws below and see for yourself:

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). However, it remains to be seen whether any other original trilogy character besides Jabba the Hutt and Han Solo (who appears carbonized throughout the game per canon) will make an appearance.

In Outlaws, players can visit planets familiar and new while exploring the criminal underworld that spans the galaxy. You’ll also experience the transition from surface to space aboard your ship, and work for and betray dangerous criminals and crime syndicates.

There’s also a breakdown of the story trailer from the developer Ubisoft:

Per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on August 30. Pre-orders are now available.

Are you excited about Star Wars Outlaws? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!