Disney May Replace the Mandalorian and Grogu Later This Year

Just a few weeks after it was confirmed that the Mandalorian and Grogu had been given a permanent fixture at Disneyland Paris, the two beloved characters have now disappeared! But it’s possible they’re about to be replaced by two newcomers.

The DLP Report revealed on Monday, February 5, that the Discovery Cove photo location in Discovery Land was no longer hosting the two stars of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian (2019), even though they were delighting guests just the day before.

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ May Rewrite Yoda’s ‘Star Wars’ History

In the lead up to their mysterious disappearance, the pair were frequently attracting long queues at their Discovery Land hideout, with countless parkgoers eager to get their picture taken with the iconic bounty hunter and “Baby Yoda.” So why have they been removed?

While they may be returning at some point in the near future, the fact that the Mandalorian and Grogu Meet ‘n’ Greet pages on the official Disneyland Paris website and the Disneyland Paris mobile app are also no longer available is hardly reassuring.

Related: What to Expect From ‘Star Wars’ in 2024

However, two similar Star Wars characters may replace them later this year. Though they’re yet to make their debut, Kay Vess and Nix, the two stars of the upcoming open-world game Star Wars Outlaws (2024), may replace the Mandalorian and Grogu.

Kay Vess is also a bounty hunter (actress Humberly González provides the voice and motion-capture performance), and Nix is her small, beetle-eyed alien companion, not unlike Grogu.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ May Replace the Mando-Verse Next Year, Amid Criticism of Disney+ Shows

The two characters could easily stand in for the Mandalorian and Grogu at Discovery Cove. However, if they are destined to appear in Disney Parks, the themed land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World and Disneyland California would probably get them first.

While there’s no release date for Star Wars: Outlaws, the franchise’s first-ever open-world game is a guaranteed hit, so seeing Kay Vess and Nix — who are about to become all kinds of popular with fans — appear in Disney Parks isn’t out of the question.

Related: All 14 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

As for Din Djarin and his pint-sized, Force-wielding companion, maybe they’re off preparing for their big-screen debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu (TBA).

Would you like to see Kay Vess and Nix show up at Disney Parks this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!