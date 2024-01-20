‘The Mandalorian’ May Rewrite Yoda’s ‘Star Wars’ History

The Mandalorian and Grogu (TBA) may finally address the mystery behind Yoda’s species.

Seeing as The Mandalorian movie was only just recently announced, there’s no telling what it will be about. However, the odds are that it won’t follow on from The Mandalorian Season 3, which sets up Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) as a major character in the fourth season.

The upcoming film will probably stand a better chance at success if it focuses on the titular duo in an isolated adventure that’s untethered to any of the overarching storylines from previous seasons (Imperial remnants, Moff Gideon, Luke Skywalker, Bo-Katan, and so on).

Related: 7 Burning Questions We Have About the New ‘Mandalorian’ Movie

That said, it will still need to deal with a relatively big storyline so that fans are left feeling like they’ve justified spending their hard-earned cash on an admission ticket. And there might be no greater adventure than the search for a mysterious planet.

It’s high time The Mandalorian explored Grogu’s origins. We already know that “Baby Yoda” (as he’s affectionately known by the Internet), who’s now a Mandalorian “foundling,” is a Force-sensitive being who was a youngling at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Related: What to Expect From ‘Star Wars’ in 2024

We also know that Grogu is the same species as Yoda, a species we don’t know anything about. The only other member of that species we’ve met is Jedi Master Yaddle from Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2021).

But now that Ahsoka (2023) has revealed that there’s a second faraway galaxy, which Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and the Rebels visit using the space-crossing creatures known as the purrgil, The Mandalorian movie may have an even bigger playground at its disposal.

Related: New ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Writer Explains Grogu’s Temporary Replacement

As such, we may see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu travel to the second galaxy to search for Yoda’s mysterious home world (Ahsoka reveals that the Dathomiri originally hail from this neck of the woods and not Dathomir, so it’s possible that’s where he’s from, too).

Exploring Yoda’s origins has its disadvantages, though. Since he was introduced in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Yoda’s species has been completely shrouded in mystery, which has lent to the appealing, enigmatic nature of character.

Related: Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Reveal What Happens to Grogu In the Sequel Trilogy?

Any revelation about Yoda would ruin that for many fans, but it would also involve rewriting Star Wars history in the same way Ahsoka has by introducing a second galaxy. Sometimes, less is more, and in the case of Yoda, we’d argue that the less we know, the better.

On the other hand, countless fans are incredibly keen to learn more about Grogu, Yoda, and even Yaddle, and there might be no better place for this to happen than a major motion-picture event like The Mandalorian movie.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is being directed by The Mandalorian (2019) creator Jon Favreau and produced by Dave Filoni. There’s no release date for the film.

Would you like to see The Mandalorian movie explore Grogu’s origins? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!