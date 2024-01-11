Two Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Characters Become Permanent Residents at Disneyland Park

It’s no stretch to say that the Mandalorian/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu have become the new figureheads for the Star Wars franchise. Since the flagship Disney+ series The Mandalorian (2019) catapulted the two characters into pop culture, they’ve become as iconic as the likes of C-3PO and R2-D2, or Han Solo and Chewbacca.

Season 3 may have been divisive, but that hasn’t stopped Disney and Lucasfilm from recognizing how beloved Din Djarin and Grogu are by fans, as they’ve now announced that a new Star Wars film titled The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBA) will be heading to theaters.

Related: All 14 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

And now, the iconic bounty hunter and Force-wielding child have finally been made long-term fixtures at Disneyland Paris. According to @DLPReport, the Mandalorian and Grogu Meet and Greet has now settled into a permanent photo location at Discovery Cove in Discovery Land.

Check out their video on X (formerly Twitter) below:

The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived today at their new permanent photo location in Discoveryland:

📍The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived today at their new permanent photo location in Discoveryland: pic.twitter.com/2qzZBcE9bb — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 10, 2024

Related: What to Expect From ‘Star Wars’ in 2024 It’s a great time to be a fan of the Mandalorian and Grogu again. But perhaps it’s also about time Disneyland Paris got its own Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the themed land located in Disneyland Resort, California and Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. One fan, @MissVioletWolf, who responded to the video featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu, is thrilled that the two characters are now permanent residents at Disneyland Paris, however, they added how “shocked” they are the park hasn’t built Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: He has a permanent place now in Discoveryland! Yes! But with all the love for Star Wars happening, I’m shocked they haven’t made a Star Wars section in DLP like they did with Galaxy Edge in Florida and California.@MissVioletWolf

He has a permanent place now in Discoveryland!

Yes!

But with all the love for Star Wars happening, I'm shocked they haven't made a Star Wars section in DLP like they did with Galaxy Edge in Florida and California. — MissVioletWolf (@MissVioletWolf) January 10, 2024

Related: All 12 Main Characters From ‘Star Wars’ Mando-Verse Ranked From Worst to Best

The themed land would probably go down a treat at Disneyland Paris, but at least having the Mandalorian and Grogu at Discovery Land proves that Disney isn’t done with Star Wars in the parks despite the closure of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser last year.

Either way, news of The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, which is being directed by Jon Favreau, has left many fans excited to see the Disney+ series adapted into a theatrical feature-length film. And now, fans of the Mandalorian and Grogu who also happen to be Disneyland Paris patrons can meet their two favorite Star Wars characters before their silver screen debut.

The official Disneyland Paris website states the following for the “Encounter The Mandalorian!” Meet and Greet experience:

Din Djarin, a daring bounty hunter, has been seen accompanied by a curious small companion known as “Grogu”. Come to meet them before they take off on another mission! A unique adventure awaits you… This is the way! This Meet ‘n’ Greet experience may be changed, delayed or removed without prior notice.

There’s no release date for The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Have you met the Mandalorian and Grogu at Disneyland Paris yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!