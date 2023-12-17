Disneyland Paris Drone Show May Be Taking Over Walt Disney World Soon

If there’s one thing Disneyland Paris is often credited for, it’s their entertainment. From spectacular and energetic parades during the day to dazzling firework and drone displays that light up the sky at night, Disneyland Paris is hard to beat. However, it seems as though Walt Disney World may be looking to follow their footsteps.

One of the entertainment offerings that the resort has become known for in recent years is their inclusion of drone technology in conjunction with fireworks and projection mapping to create a series of unique and captivating shows. It’s the first Disney Resort to incorporate drones to a significant degree, starting with their Avengers: Power the Night show that debuted in January 2023 and cost the company $13 million to develop.

On average, Disney’s nightly fireworks displays cost the company anywhere between $40,000 and $50,000. Nightly. Compared to a $13 million technology development, it may not seem like much, but it certainly adds up throughout the year. Last month, we reported that Steve Davison, the Lead Creative Executive of Parades and Spectaculars for Disney Live Entertainment, doubled down on the use of the technology in the parks, stating, “They’re kind of a new thing. We’re doing a lot of work in that. So all I’m going to say is, there’s more to come.” He didn’t mention which parks would start to feature drones in their displays, but it seems as though Walt Disney World may be the first one on that list.

The DLPReport on X/Twitter shared a post earlier today saying that, “Dronisos, the French company behind the wonderful drone shows at Disneyland Paris, has opened a permanent office in Orlando, FL. Their first production will be a holiday show in Downtown Orlando on Dec 23, with long term development goals in this new market.” With their new location literally in Orlando, Florida, where the Walt Disney World Resort resides, it’s not a far leap to guess that the Florida park may be looking into incorporating more drone technology in the coming years.

The resort has previously used some drones in EPCOT, which started in 2021 with “Disney Enchantment” but still heavily relies on fireworks for their nightly spectacles. While some of their fireworks are incredible, featuring physics-defying shapes and colors, including more drones in their offerings would allow them even more freedom to create some out-of-this-world displays of magic. It would even allow them to offer a form of nighttime show at Animal Kingdom, which currently does not offer fireworks for the safety and well-being of the animals.

Although we’ll have to wait and see what, if anything, the Walt Disney World Resort plans to do with Dronisos now in their backyard, we don’t imagine it would take much for them to eventually make the switch, bringing a little bit of the magic and wonder from Disneyland Paris to the stateside parks. Considering they’ve also already worked with Dollywood earlier this year, Disney is sure to be clamoring to be one of the next to debut the stunning technology.

Would you like to see drone shows takeover at the Disney parks or are you a fireworks fan? Let us know in the comments below!