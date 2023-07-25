New Inside Look at Drone Invasion at Disney Park

Fireworks have been a staple for the Disney Parks brand since Walt Disney introduced a “Fantasy in the Sky” above Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the summer of 1956 at Disneyland. Since then, Disney has paved the way in pyrotechnic and digital projection shows that has now hit a new apex with the introduction of drones into their firework spectaculars. The main location where this new technology has been showcased is at the Disneyland Paris Resort. Their drone display has captivated millions of guests as the latest show’s producer has finally revealed what it takes to bring this performance to life.

Disney’s nighttime performances have become a quintessential part of the charm at the Disney parks for nearly 70 years. So when Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary commenced last year, the company decided to invest in introducing drones into the “Disney Dreams!” fireworks extravaganza. The synchronized drones were programmed with LED lights that introduced the fireworks showcase by taking various shapes, such as the shooting star that arches over the castle, the number 30, and Mickey Mouse’s iconic ears. This drone inclusion drew in massive crowds that clamored to see the new spectacle.

Next, Disney spent $13 million on drone technology to use during the premiere of “Avengers: Power The Night.” The eight minute presentation celebrated the opening of their Avengers Campus, as well as honored the Marvel Universe. It featured iconography such as Thor’s hammer, Captain America’s shield and a wall-crawling Spider-Man. 500 drones were used to make 3D images mystify guests as the display would twist and spin while in mid-air.

The ingenuity to utilize this technology would continue during the celebration of the French Independence Day, known as ‘Bastille Day.’ This event would be a milestone for Disney as nearly 1,500 drones flew in a coordinated pattern simultaneously. It would end up being the largest drone show in Europe. The intricate choreography was a mesmerizing ode to the relationship between France and Disneyland Paris. Each drone came together to form legendary French icons, such as the Eiffel Tower, the French Flag and the rose window from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Disney have now released a featurette on social media that interviewed the live entertainment producer, Ben Spalding. He revealed the anatomy of the 200 drones used for the new “Disney D-Light show,” like their LED display and GPS antenna, along with a glimpse of the control room responsible for activating and monitoring each drone.

This technological advancement for these nighttime presentations are a welcomed addition for most Disney guests that hope the drones will hover their way to other Disney parks. Until that day arrives, Disney D-Light will continue to commemorate Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary until September 30, 2023.