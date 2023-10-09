‘Star Wars’ May Have Finally Revealed Where Yoda Is From

Now that Ahsoka (2023) has come to an end on Disney+, the time is ripe for Star Wars fans to come up with brand-new theories about the faraway galaxy. Or the second galaxy, for that matter…

Ahsoka has broken a lot of new ground for the Star Wars franchise, first by reintroducing the galaxy-crossing star whales known as the purrgil (along with their artificial equal, the giant hyperspace ring), and then by bringing the World Between Worlds back into the fold, which reunited us with Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

Throw in a zombified Sith Inquisitor (Marrok) and an entire company of zombie night troopers, along with a quarter of magic-wielding witches, and it’s fair to say that Star Wars will never be the same again. The faraway galaxy has changed forever.

Not only have some of these plot devices “corrected” the Sequel Trilogy in many ways (whether deliberate or not), but they also mean some significant changes for Star Wars going forward. Ahsoka Season 1 certainly lays the foundations for a bold new future.

At the same time, many fans have been left frustrated. The finale, “The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”, ends on a few cliffhangers. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) returns to the original galaxy, which doesn’t bode well for anyone on the wrong side of the Empire.

And unbeknownst to him, there’s a stowaway aboard the Chimera — Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who manages to escape and reunite with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Chopper (Dave Filoni).

Meanwhile, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) have switched places with Ezra, as they now find themselves stuck on the barren planet known as Peridea, where Thrawn and Ezra were previously trapped for over 10 years.

Elsewhere on the planet, the Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) has embarked on a quest towards what fans believe is the home of the Gods of Mortis, as suggested by the giant statues of the Father, the Son, and the Daughter behind him, characters from the Mortis story arc in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020).

Baylan’s apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), whom he abandoned in the episode prior, finds sanctuary with the planet’s nomadic bandits. It’s more than reasonable to expect these storylines to be followed up, whether in Ahsoka Season 2 or Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse film.

Either way, Star Wars will never be the same again. And if there’s one thing Ahsoka has brought into the spotlight that completely changes everything we thought we knew about Star Wars, it’s the second galaxy, home to Peridea.

In Ahsoka, we learn from Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) that her people, the Dathomiri, originally hailed from Peridea and were the first to make use of the star whales, which is how they fled their home world and discovered the “prime” galaxy.

This is a significant retcon, as we’ve always been led to believe that the Dathomiri are from the planet Dathomir. But this is no longer the case, and it begs the question of what other races from the Star Wars universe also originate in this second galaxy.

One that instantly comes to mind is Yoda’s species. There are only three members of this race currently in Star Wars — Jedi Master Yoda, the youngling Grogu from The Mandalorian (2019), and Jedi Master Yaddle from Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022).

In the 43 years since Jedi Master Yoda’s debut in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), where we saw him train Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the ways of the Force, but we haven’t learned much about his species in that time.

There’s no name, no place of origin, and up until Jedi Master Yaddle’s appearance in The Phantom Menace, which is just a small cameo that sees her sitting on the Jedi Council on Coruscant, there was no other creature like him.

Grogu’s debut in The Mandalorian shined an even bigger spotlight on these questions, but three seasons into the show and we still know little about him. The same goes for Yaddle, who made her debut in animation last year with Tales of the Jedi.

We learned more about her character, but not her species. While there are evidently more members of Yoda’s species in the faraway galaxy than we first thought, they’re still far and few between. Part of the reason why Yoda is so revered is because of how mysterious he is.

When it comes to other alien races in the Star Wars galaxy, there appears to be no real shortage. Wookies, Trandoshans, Quarrens, and Sullustans are only a few examples of common alien species found at almost every corner of the faraway galaxy.

But Yoda’s species has remained a mystery now for so long. While it hasn’t even been remotely suggested that his race hails from the second galaxy, it would make perfect sense if they do, and Ahsoka might have just created the perfect segue into Yoda’s origin.

In fact, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu may find themselves in the second galaxy at some point, especially when you consider Grogu’s connection with the purrgil, as seen in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Will the pair end up going there to save Ahsoka and Sabine in Ahsoka Season 2 or the Mando-Verse film? And will Luke Skywalker help them? We’ll just have to wait and see.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think of this theory? Do you think Yoda, Grogu, and Yaddle are from the second galaxy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!