‘Star Wars’ Finally Answers Fans’ Prayers, Makes “Corrections” to the Sequels

Since the animated series Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) ended, fans have been wondering whether the franchise can rewrite its past and future.

We are, of course, talking about the World Between Worlds, the mystical dimension from the Rebels Season 4 episode of the same name that changed everything.

In that episode, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) finds himself walking along interconnected ethereal pathways, at the end of which are doors to the past, present, and future.

All around him are echoes of other Jedi throughout time, but time does not exist here. This is further proven when Ezra discovers an event long past through one of the doors: Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) doing battle with Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Matt Lanter/James Earl Jones).

Thinking Ahsoka is about to be killed by her old master, Ezra pulls her into the World Between Worlds. Then they discover another doorway, through which they’re about to witness the recent death of Ezra’s master, Kanan Jarrus/Caleb Dume (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

Though tempted to change the past and save his master’s life, Ezra is convinced by Ahsoka not to meddle with time. The pair then face off against Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), who’s desperate to control the World Between Worlds so that he can control the galaxy.

Since this episode, fans have wondered whether Star Wars would ever revisit this galaxy-changing plot device. But the only reason any of us have been asking this question is because of the last two films in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.

Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) cut the fanbase in two like a lightsaber through butter, and they continue to be widely hated by fans, so much so that many wish they didn’t exist.

It would take us a long time to list all the grievances with those two films, and the Sequel Trilogy as a whole, but the consensus is that there was simply no plan.

Fans also took issue with the portrayal of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Last Jedi., the overall lack of character development with Rey (Daisy Ridley), and the inexplicable return of Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) in The Rise of Skywalker.

As more and more people have tuned into Rebels in the years since it ended, the desire for Star Wars to do some major retconning, resetting, or rewriting, whatever you want to call it, to the Sequel Trilogy has grown exponentially.

Now, Star Wars has finally done what fans have been praying for five years since Rebels introduced the World Between Worlds. Yes, it has finally time-traveled.

In the fifth Ahsoka (2023) episode, “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”, when Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) “lands” in the Clone Wars and wakes to find herself much younger (Ariana Greenblatt), she is aware that she’s somehow back in the Clone Wars.

Whether or not her interactions with the past, or with Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), are real is unclear, and though it’s all vague (it could be some kind of dream as opposed to time travel), the dimension is a place where one can meddle with time.

So, Ahsoka hasn’t “erased” the Sequel Trilogy like many hoped it would, but the World Between Worlds, along with many other ground-breaking plot devices the live-action series has introduced, has still changed the future of Star Wars.

In fact, it may have also made some “corrections” to the sequels.

1. The Dark Jedi May Explain the Nature of Kylo Ren

We don’t really know what to call Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). They’re not Sith, and they’re technically not Jedi either. It’s easier to call them mercenaries, although they are, for all intents and purposes, “Dark Jedi.”

While they believe what they’re doing is to serve a “greater good” (bringing back Thrawn to re-establish galactic order), they’re far from good because, unlike Ahsoka Tano and the other Rebels, they’re willing to kill innocents to achieve their goals.

Either way, Star Wars has started to bend the rules of what it means to be a Jedi, which, in mainstream canon, started with Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver). But could the likes of Baylan and Shin have inspired Ben Solo to become a Dark Jedi in the first place?

Kylo Ren remains one of the most interesting characters in the sequels, but it’s now plain to see he wasn’t the first Jedi to have turned to the dark side without going full Sith. Do the Knights of Ren have close ties with Baylan and Shin?

2. Witchcraft May Help Explain Palpatine’s Return

Witchcraft has officially been introduced into Star Wars live-action through Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), a Nightsister of Dathomir. We’ve already seen Elsbeth perform “magick” in Ahsoka, with the Inquisitor Marrok being a living embodiment.

When fans suspected that Marrok was a secret Star Wars character hiding in plain sight, the fanbase went into a frenzy. Unfortunately, it was all smoke and mirrors. Mostly smoke, actually, as he was revealed to be a reanimated Force user with smoke instead of blood.

Star Wars has finally brought magick into live action (it was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars), and if you think “the dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural”, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

After all, we know that Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) returns in the Sequel Trilogy using “dark magic” (and cloning). Did he consult the Nightsisters? It might also help explain that ridiculously large fleet of Star Destroyers hidden on Exegol.

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker May Feature Time Travel

The introduction of the World Between Worlds in live action isn’t as straightforward as many fans expected. In Rebels, the mystical realm is portrayed as a place where time and space have no relevance, and we hear the voices of many Jedi throughout time.

The episode deals mostly with aspects of time travel, and while this still seems to be the case in the Ahsoka episode, at the same time, it’s rather vague. We revisit the Clone Wars and see a young Ahsoka Tano (Ariana Greenblatt), but it could just be a dream sequence.

What we do know is that Star Wars will never be the same, as the World Between Worlds is a place capable of many time-bending (and mind-bending) things. It’s also worth pointing out that Rey (Daisy Ridley) hears the voices of all the dead Jedi in The Rise of Skywalker.

Are they all communicating to her and empowering her from within the World Between Worlds, and from across time? This would make sense, especially when you consider Ahsoka Tano’s cameo. While she only says the word “Rey”, she’s voiced by Ashley Eckstein and not Rosario Dawson, which may suggest it’s the past-version of Ahsoka speaking.

Not only that, after seeing Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) help Ahsoka “level up” in “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”, Rey’s sudden level-up after her own experience with dead Jedi Knights suddenly makes a bit more sense.

4. The Purrgil Just Made Star Wars a Lot Bigger

It’s fair to say the Star Wars universe just got a lot bigger. The space whales known as the purrgil are the only creatures in the faraway galaxy capable of jumping into hyperspace, and according to legend, are the reason people of the galaxy developed interplanetary travel.

Though we first saw the purrgil in Rebels, we never truly understood the magnitude and significance of their power. Now, we know that they can jump across astonishing distances, from one faraway galaxy to the next. In many ways, they’re the “gods” of the galaxy.

The purrgil will likely be used sparingly going forward, but the fact that the faraway galaxy isn’t the only one out there in the Star Wars universe is very exciting. This doesn’t “correct” the Sequel Trilogy in any way, but it drastically alters the future of Star Wars nonetheless.

5. The First Order May Have Had Their Sights Set on the Second Galaxy

Most of the inhabitants of the faraway galaxy seem to have lightspeed travel at their disposal, meaning they can travel between planets at their leisure. But introducing the purrgil and giant hyperspace rings changes everything where space travel is concerned.

In the Ahsoka episode, “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”, we finally see Ahsoka Tano and Huyang (David Tennant) jump into hyperspace towards an unknown destination: a second galaxy. What will this second galaxy be like? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

However, in the episode, Baylan Skoll describes intergalactic travel as “the Pathway to Peridea.” Whatever happens, we now know the faraway galaxy isn’t the only one. Could the First Order also be aware of other galaxies during the Sequel Trilogy? Was Palpatine’s “Final Order” prepared to dominate more than just the one faraway galaxy?

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here's the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

