‘The Mandalorian’ Hides Massive ‘Ahsoka’ Connection in Plain Sight

Ahsoka (2023) is the latest series to take place in the Mando-Verse, following three seasons of The Mandalorian (2019) and The Book of Boba Fett (2021). As the shows have already enjoyed plenty of overlapping characters, it won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that Ahsoka has some major connections to the flagship Disney+ series.

We know Ahsoka and The Mandalorian Season 3 are set around the same time: 11ABY. In July, while discussing the upcoming Mando-Verse crossover, Sabine Wren actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo told SFX magazine that “Ahsoka runs along the same timeline as Season 3, and the shows are all connected”, and that there are “so many parallels.”

But now, a new video from the YouTube channel Star Wars Meg suggests that Ahsoka may be taking place adjacent to the events seen in Din Djarin’s latest outing.

In the video, Star Wars Meg suggests that the purrgil Grogu sees while traveling through hyperspace with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in the episode “Chapter 17: The Apostate” is the same one carrying Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Huyang (David Tennant) to the new galaxy, as seen the fifth episode of Ahsoka titled “Part Five: Shadow Warrior.”

The YouTuber says, “What if the space whale they’re traveling in is the same one that Grogu looks at while traveling through hyperspace with Mando in Season 3?”

Then they address the possibility that Grogu is sensing Ahsoka’s presence in the Force, which is why he’s so fascinated with the purrgil, saying, “Is he sensing Ahsoka’s presence in the Force, which is why he’s so engrossed and fascinated by them?”

This is certainly some food for thought, and the chances are that the purrgil we see in The Mandalorian Season 3 is indeed the one carrying Ahsoka and Huyang to the new galaxy, as Dave Filoni likely knew the rough outline of Ahsoka well in advance.

Could this mean that Din Djarin and Grogu will appear in Ahsoka at some point, perhaps in the finale? It might seem unlikely, but the pair essentially stole The Book of Boba Fett from the titular bounty hunter by appearing in the final few episodes. Never say never.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

