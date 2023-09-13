Anakin and Ahsoka’s Reunion Copies an Iconic ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Moment

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka “Part Five: Shadow Warrior.”

Last night’s episode of the Disney+ Ahsoka show was a trip down memory lane for longtime fans of Star Wars animation. And odds are, careful viewers might’ve noticed a familiar callback to Star Wars Rebels toward the beginning, which featured what was, essentially, a line-for-line remake of a different reunion between Ahsoka Tano and a beloved character who dates back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008).

‘Ahsoka’ Is a ‘Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’ Fans’ Dream Come True: Episode 5 Recap

The subtle genius of Dave Filoni is becoming increasingly evident in his passion project, Ahsoka, which is already halfway through its eight-episode run on Disney+. Starring Rosario Dawson as the eponymous hero, the show sees Ahsoka undergoing a personal transformation as she learns how to become a Jedi again, all while the not-so-distant threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s (Lars Mikkelsen) return looms.

So far, the spinoff show has brought plenty of Rebels characters into live-action, including New Republic General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who know Ahsoka from their time fighting back against the Empire alongside the Ghost crew.

Featuring plenty of callbacks, flashback sequences, and references to Rebels and The Clone Wars, it’s safe to say that Ahsoka is the live-action Star Wars project fans have been waiting for. In particular, the most recent episode, titled “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” caused an uproar online, with many deeming it the best piece of Star Wars media since the George Lucas era.

The episode picks up in the World Between Worlds, immediately after the cliffhanger ending of “Part Four: Fallen Jedi.” Here, we see Ahsoka suddenly reunited with the Force Ghost of her master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), whom she hasn’t seen—well, his Light Side persona, at least—since before Order 66 and his fall to the Dark Side as Darth Vader.

‘Ahsoka’ Copies Iconic ‘Rebels’ Scene With Ahsoka and Captain Rex

Interestingly enough, their greeting mimics the reunion between Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) and Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) in Season 2 of Rebels almost line-for-line, begging one of two questions: is Ahsoka setting up a long-awaited meeting between Ahsoka and Rex, or has Ahsoka, frankly, not aged well?

You see, in Rebels, Ahsoka and the former captain of the 501st Legion are brought together on the starship Ghost after being presumably separated since the early days of the Empire. Rex surprises Ahsoka after boarding the ship, saying, “You got old,” to which Ahsoka responds, “It had to happen sometime, Rex.”

In an incredibly heartwarming moment, the two embrace on the spot, reminding viewers of their tight-knit relationship throughout all seven seasons of The Clone Wars. Ahsoka saved Rex from Imperial captivity in the Siege of Mandalore arc, risking her own life to remove his chip after Order 66 was executed. The pair has truly been through thick and thin together, and this scene brings all the emotions they’ve shared over the years to the surface.

Compared to Ahsoka, the first meeting between “Snips” and “Skyguy” is almost a perfect replica. Toward the beginning of Episode 5, Ahsoka, still in a state of shock after being confronted by her former master in the World Between Worlds following her defeat by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), says, “You look the same.”

In response, Anakin quips, “You look old.” In a moment that perfectly mirrors her reunion with Rex, she says, bluntly, “Well, that happens.”

As said by George Lucas himself, “It’s like poetry, sort of. They rhyme.”

Will Captain Rex Be in Future Episodes of ‘Ahsoka?’

It’s unclear why exactly Dave Filoni chose to make Anakin and Ahsoka’s reconciliation so similar to her one with Rex in Rebels, but the answer could be hiding in plain sight. Captain Rex, voiced by franchise legend Temuera Morrison, made his long-awaited live-action debut later in the episode, where he was shown charging into battle with the 501st.

Although Ahsoka and Rex haven’t interacted in live-action yet—yes, yet—it’s more than likely the old friends will share the screen in some capacity, either in Ahsoka or in Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover movie.

Excluding Rex from future live-action Star Wars projects would be a glaring absence, considering he fought in some of the most pivotal campaigns against the Galactic Empire, including the Battle of Endor. However, it’s important to note that the clones’ genetics cause them to rapidly age, meaning their lifespans are, sadly, much shorter than the average humanoid. This means that Rex is likely at the biological age of 72 during the events of Ahsoka, and won’t be around for much longer to reunite with his old commander.

However Star Wars may decide to do it, fans desperately want to see Rex and Ahsoka together again, similar to how “Snips” and “Skyguy” finally got their big, shared moment after so many years apart. If Ahsoka and Anakin got their closure, then Rex and Ahsoka deserve it, too.

The next episode of Ahsoka lands on Disney+ on Tuesday, September 19.

