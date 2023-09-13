‘Ahsoka’ Midpoint Recap: The Best ‘Star Wars’ in Years

At this point, it is safe to say that Dave Filoni might be more in tune with Star Wars than anyone in the franchise’s history. He has done wonders with the interweaving stories that have brought together many generations of fans. While some are old enough to have seen the Original Trilogy in theaters or have watched those films in the 1990s, many fans stake their fandom in the Prequel Trilogy.

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Finale May Feature Major Cameos as ‘Star Wars’ Gears up for Mando-Verse Film

Dave Filoni also has a legion of supporters after serving as the director of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, adding another massive number of fans attached to the franchise for years. Filoni has managed to combine all the eras of stories in a fluid and breathtaking way, which he achieved at the midpoint for Ahsoka.

While last week could technically be called the midpoint as it was episode four out of eight, Star Wars has also stated that last night’s episode five is the midpoint, so we are going with that. The episode deserves a recap and an explanation of what has transpired within Ahsoka.

The rest of this article will contain spoilers for Ahsoka.

The entirety of the Ahsoka series has been serving as a direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels, which was evident from the first episode. Ahsoka reunited with Hera, Sabine, and Chopper as they hatched a plan to find the missing Ezra Bridger.

Sabine would eventually agree to become Ahsoka’s padawan if only to get strong enough to find Ezra. While fans believed the series would finally make her Force-sensitive, she is only a skilled Mandalorian with a lightsaber. It is better that she has not yet found her way to the Force or will at all.

Ahsoka and Sabine set off to find a map that was stolen, which contains a star map that would take them right to where Ezra Bridger, but could also work in bringing back the dreaded Grand Admiral Thrawn. The journey has served two purposes for two characters. While Sabine wants nothing more than to rescue Ezra, Ahsoka knows how dangerous Thrawn can be.

At times, Ahsoka appears far more concerned with stopping Thrawn than rescuing Ezra, which was highlighted a bit more in episode four. Ahsoka is seemingly defeated by Baylon Skoll, leaving Sabine alone with Baylon and his padawan, Shin. Instead of allowing herself simply to be captured and rightfully destroy the star map, Sabine agrees to go with Baylon, Shin, and Morgan.

This leads to the penultimate episode of the series so far. Ahsoka episode five is arguably the best that Star Wars has been in a long time, and that is not slighting The Mandalorian or anything that has come before it.

This episode just encapsulates the magic and wonder that has transfixed Star Wars fans for decades while also reminding everyone about the profound, thought-provoking way of the Jedi.

At the start of the episode, it is feared that Ahsoka and Sabine are lost. Hera arrives on the planet with her fleet, but no one can be found. All that is left of an epic showdown is a broken star map. Hera attempts to locate her friends to no avail, while the story pivots to showcasing Ahsoka in what appears to be the World Between Worlds.

Though we have seen this dimension of time and space meeting in Star Wars Rebels, this might not be the War Between Worlds that allows Ezra Bridger to save Ahsoka from Darth Vader. This might be something more.

Ahsoka begins to speak to Anakin, her former master, who wastes no time teaching her a final lesson. Anakin draws his lightsaber, and an epic battle ensues. The fight choreography of the battle between Ahsoka and Anakin should be awarded, as it’s masterful and beautiful. Ahsoka believes herself to be the victor, and her arrogance leads to the past—where we see the live-action debut of a Young Ahsoka.

Anakin slices away the floor beneath Ahsoka, transporting her back to being a young padawan during Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka kneels by a dying Clone Trooper and questions the validity of war. Anakin explains that she has but one choice: live or die. The way of the Jedi, though in search of peace, requires one to fight.

That has always been the case in the franchise, despite the Jedi being the peacekeepers. They have existed to quell evil in all its forms but have had to step in and defend the galaxy from potential world-dominating forces. It’s not pretty, and that is something that Ahsoka must come to terms with.

She views herself as an instrument of war instead of a person who must fight for the betterment of life. Ahsoka believes she cannot follow the true teachings of the Jedi, as she walks away from them during The Clone Wars. We imagine it would be difficult for anyone to do so after their master becomes the sworn thing that Jedi vows to destroy.

Anakin walks into the heat of battle, but his image flickers between Anakin and Darth Vader. Ahsoka cannot differentiate the two, and that is her biggest lesson. As a new master, she fears she could succumb to the dark side, eventually becoming like Darth Vader. This would ultimately destroy Sabine, much as it has destroyed her.

When Ahsoka ages, she questions her place in the war again, leading to Anakin becoming his dark side self. He reminds her that she has but one choice: live or die. His lightsaber changes red, as does his eyes. This is the full fear of Ahsoka right in front of her eyes. Another epic battle ensues, and Ahsoka is left with her choice.

Does she choose to live, or will she die? She ultimately decides to live, ending her final lesson. Ahsoka had to choose to step out of Anakin’s shadow and become the master she was meant to be. Living with her past, or allowing it to consume her, was the final lesson. She could choose to live a life afraid of the way of the Jedi or embrace it entirely and become something far more.

Anakin disappears as he states, “There’s hope for you yet.” This leads to her drowning in this presumed World Between Worlds, which sends her back to the land of the living, where Hera rescues her.

What’s interesting about this World Between Worlds and Anakin returning to battle her is that nothing seems like it has been portrayed in Star Wars previously. This could mean that Ahsoka was projecting this all in her mind. Or rather, the Force was speaking to her much like it has to Jedi in the past.

Take Luke Skywalker, for instance. When Yoda is training him, he enters a cave that projects his biggest fear: becoming Darth Vader. Something similar happens to Ahsoka, so Anakin is not shown as a Force Ghost. He is a projection of her own mind and the Force.

Ahsoka enters a realm in Star Wars that has not yet been shown to a wide audience. This Force realm does appear in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor games. Cal Kestis enters this realm when he meditates, allowing him to battle would-be enemies and learn the ways of the Force.

Ahsoka experienced something similar when her mind projected The Clone Wars and Anakin fighting her. She entered this Force realm and faced her deepest fears. She comes out in the end a stronger Jedi and one ready to face down anything to become a master to Sabine while stopping Thrawn.

Another exciting aspect of this episode is the inclusion of Jacen Syndulla experiencing the Force. After all, he is the son of Kanan, and the apple doesnt fall far from the tree. He feels the battle ensue and tells his mother that Ahsoka is in the water. This is more proof that she is not in the World Between Worlds.

This moment also sets up Jacen to eventually be given time to shine as a new padawan, considering he is strong in the Force. We are unsure if Ahsoka will train him, but her surprise at how gifted he is could lead her to take on more students other than Sabine.

The episode ends with Ahsoka speaking to the Purrgil, asking them to lead her to where Ezra Bridger, Thrawn, and Sabine could be. Despite her leaving alone, her new lease on life, her fears thrust to the side, and the way of Jedi should make her an even bigger threat to Baylon, Morgan, and Shin.

Dave Filoni managed to bring together the best aspects of The Clone Wars, the Prequel Trilogy, and Star Wars in general to deliver an emotional and hopeful episode that is a reminder of the best parts of the franchise. It was a beautiful episode that deserved to be talked about, and we honestly believe it’s the best that Star Wars has ever been.

Related: “I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Scene!” Fans Go Wild Over Major ‘Ahsoka’ Cameo

This is not to say that Andor, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the more recent films have not been great—it’s just that Ahsoka has been able to nail down interweaving stories that pay fan service to Star Wars fans from every decade. We also completely understand why this episode was shown in a limited theatrical event.

What do you think of Star Wars: Ashoka so far? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!