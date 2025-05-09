‘Star Wars’ Confirms New Version of Ahsoka, Original Actress Returning

Ahsoka Season 2 is coming, but the fan-favorite Force-wielder and former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker will return a lot sooner than expected–and with a familiar face behind the voice.

Ahsoka Tano has become one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars galaxy, earning her place alongside iconic heroes like Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. First introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Ahsoka began her journey as Anakin Skywalker’s headstrong Padawan. Over time, she matured into a powerful, principled warrior who walked away from the Jedi Order after being falsely accused of treason—an act that marked a major turning point in both her life and the saga as a whole.

Voiced by Ashley Eckstein in The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and 2022’s Tales of the Jedi, Ahsoka quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to her emotional depth and dynamic growth. Her leap into live-action came in The Mandalorian Season 2, with Rosario Dawson stepping into the role. Dawson reprised the character in The Book of Boba Fett and later headlined her own Disney+ series, Ahsoka, which picks up, like the rest of the Mando-Verse shows, in the aftermath of Star Wars: Episode VI–Return of the Jedi (1983).

The live-action debut was hugely anticipated by Star Wars fans, and yet her own series divided audiences. Created by Dave Filoni, the Ahsoka series played with the more fantasy elements of the science-fiction series and acted as a sequel to the Rebels animated series. While it was not immediately clear how Lucasfilm would progress with the live-action Ahsoka, the studio confirmed early last year that a second season was coming. Ahsoka Season 2 has begun filming production and will likely hit Disney+ in 2026.

Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano, as will Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Due to his untimely passing, Ray Stevenson’s character, Baylan Skoll, will now be played by Game of Thrones star Rory McCann.

But before Ahsoka Season 2 hits screens, the beloved titular character will return this year and Ashley Eckstein will once again take over the role. Following the success of last year’s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a new LEGO-based series will debut on Disney+ this fall.

Titled LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, the series is created by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit and will air on Disney+ on September 19, 2025. Ahmed Best, who voiced Darth Jar Jar in the non-canonical Rebuild the Galaxy, was part of the announcement team at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Also appearing to confirm her return to the Star Wars galaxy was Ashley Eckstein–who will be playing a very different version of Ahsoka.

“When I got the call that I was going to be returning as Ahsoka, I cried […] I’ve missed her so much. I’ve missed you all so much,” StarWars.com reported on the announcement. “This has really been a dream come true. I am such a huge fan of LEGO. I have so many of these Ahsoka BrickHeadz and I now get to voice her!”

The actress added, “Last time I was on this stage, I talked about how Ahsoka lives in all of us, and we’ve really made Ahsoka’s story our own story. We’ve experienced Star Wars for an entire generation through Ahsoka’s eyes… and we’ve literally created our own story through Ahsoka, and that’s what this story is about. There’s so much heart in BrickHeadz Ahsoka, and we’re all going to relate to her. You’re going to love it.”

The four-part prequel series will arrive on Disney’s streaming service later this year.

With so many projects on the slate, including the imminent arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) from Jon Favreau and Shawn Levy’s Ryan Gosling-starring Star Wars: Starfighter, it’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. That said, while attention is seemingly being directed back to the big screen, the Disney+ side of production still moves forward with mixed results.

Last year, projects like The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew divided fan opinion, specifically the former, which was eventually canceled at Lucasfilm. However, this year, Tony Gilroy’s Andor has returned for its second season to critical acclaim. The latest two episodes, “Who Are You?” and “Welcome to the Rebellion,” have become two of the highest-rated TV show episodes on IMDb.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past may not be a canonical adventure, but it shows that Lucasfilm continues to reach its audience in myriad ways, attracting as many audience types as possible. Despite concerns over Disney’s direction with the franchise, Star Wars looks set to have a busy decade.

