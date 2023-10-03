Ahsoka May Be Alive During Sequel Trilogy, ‘Star Wars’ Suggests

Ahsoka Tano may not be who you think she is.

What is it with Star Wars characters not being able to die? While there are many extraordinary characters from the faraway galaxy, many of whom fans have come to adore over the years, at the same time, we find ourselves wishing some of them would stay dead.

This problem in logic has been made more apparent in the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka (2023), which has continued with a really annoying, and frankly dumb, lightsaber trend. In the first episode, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) survives a lightsaber through the gut.

Sound familiar? Ineffective lightsabers have become all too familiar in Star Wars these days. Gone are the days when the likes of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) would well and truly die after being penetrated by one of the unimaginably hot and dangerous laser swords.

But lightsabers aren’t the only problem. Characters don’t stay dead no matter what in this franchise. Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) sound familiar? His return in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) still baffles.

It turns out Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temuera Morrison) wasn’t eaten by the Sarlacc in Star Wars: Episode V — Return of the Jedi (1983), either. According to The Book of Boba Fett (2021), he cut and crawled his way out of its stomach.

That’s a good segue onto Boba Fett’s right-hand mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who’s saved by “Mod” tech despite taking a fatal shot to the gut in The Mandalorian (2019). And then there are fake-out deaths like Chewbacca’s and C-3PO’s in The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars indulges in many other luxuries where bringing dead characters back to life is concerned: Force Ghosts and even actual ghosts (although we think Han Solo survives in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens — it was only a lightsaber, after all).

But the biggest advantage Star Wars has is that it’s non-linear. It’s always hopping back and forth along its timeline. The Mando-Verse shows are set during the New Republic era but shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) and Andor (2022) take place before the Original Trilogy.

Star Wars can kill off any character, and if there really is no way for them to come back from the dead (but there probably is), you can bet your bottom Galactic Credit we’ll see them again in a prequel, spinoff, animated show, live-action show, video game — you name it.

Killing off a Star Wars character is now without any consequence. So why does Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein/Rosario Dawson) seem to be invincible? Let’s look at the four moments in which the Togruta Jedi really should have become one with the Force.

In fact, there’s one time when she did.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — “Victory and Death” and “Altar of Mortis”

There are many times in any Jedi’s life when they come face to face with death. And throughout Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), it’s probably impossible to count how many times Ahsoka Tano almost meets her maker.

In the Season 7 finale, “Victory and Death”, Ahsoka and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) crash-land on a desolate moon, a crash that claims the lives of several clone troopers (who are aboard another ship).

While it’s pretty clear how Ahsoka and Rex survive — they manage to steer their ship aground safely as opposed to actually crashing — this event clearly suggests that she’s being given very special treatment by the Force.

You see, Ahsoka doesn’t just survive this crash-landing — she also survives Order 66. While this is due to a combination of her unparalleled Jedi skills and Maul’s “distraction” tactics, it’s fair to say that, even from an early age, Ashoka has a great advantage over death.

If you aren’t convinced the higher power is looking out for Ahsoka, watch the Season 2 episode “Altar of Mortis”, in which Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) find themselves trapped in an interdimensional world.

There, they meet three powerful beings known as the Father, the Daughter, and the Son. In the episode, which is the middle part of a three-episode arc, starting with “Overlords” and ending with “Ghosts of Mortis”, Ahsoka actually dies by the hands of the Son. Fortunately, the Daughter transfers her life to the padawan so that she’s able to come back from the dead.

Could this explain Ahsoka’s good fortune in the decades that follow?

Ahsoka — “Fallen Jedi” and “Shadow Warrior”

As many fans expected, Ahsoka brought the World Between Worlds into live action — the mystical dimension where space and time have no meaning. In the episode “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”, Ahsoka finds herself in the World Between Worlds for a second time.

But how did she get here? In the prior episode, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”, during a lightsaber duel with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka is knocked over a cliff on the planet Seatos and falls into the thrashing ocean waves below.

When we see her again at the end of the episode, she wakes to find herself in the World Between Worlds, where she’s reunited with her old Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Is she dead? Or did Anakin intercept that death by pulling her in?

It’s the former scenario that makes the most sense, as Anakin gives her a choice: to choose between life and death. Her time in the World Between Worlds is reminiscent of the scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part II (2011) where Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) meets Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) in an ethereal version of King’s Cross Station, where he is presented with a choice: return to the world of the living, or cross over.

This wouldn’t be the first time Ahsoka has been “pulled” into the World Between Worlds by another Jedi — it happened before, in the Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) Season 4 episode of the same name, which leads us nicely onto our next point.

Star Wars: Rebels — “Twilight of the Apprentice” and “A World Between Worlds”

Through a mystical doorway, young Jedi Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) sees Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) dueling with Darth Vader (Matt Lanter/James Earl Jones) in a Sith temple on Malachor. This is an event long past, from the Season 2 finale “Twilight of the Apprentice”.

Many fans believed that Ahsoka originally died during that battle with Vader; however, in the Season 2 finale’s epilogue, we see her leaving the temple — unless, of course, this scene happens “after” her experience in the World Between Worlds. It’s not entirely clear.

Either way, she was lent a helping hand. And now, the same thing has happened again in the live-action series. Whenever the Togruta Jedi is really up against it, this Deus ex machina plot device (the World Between Worlds) arrives just in time to get her out of trouble.

While it’s probably nothing more than Dave Filoni not wanting to kill off the beloved character, while also giving fans what they want by having her reunite with Anakin in the mystical space dimension, there may be some deeper meaning.

Is Ahsoka Tano invincible? And immortal too? It sounds ridiculous, even by Star Wars‘ standards, but is it hard to believe when there are space whales, witches, zombified Sith, and the god-like beings from Mortis around? Not to mention the World Between Worlds.

There are still many unanswered questions about Ahsoka. For starters, where is she during the Original Trilogy? Many fans even think she may be a time traveler of some kind, following her first experience in the World Between Worlds in Rebels.

That said, the Ahsoka series hasn’t even touched upon this possibility. But now that she has transformed into “Ahsoka the White” following her “ascension” after completing her training with Anakin, it begs to question where she is during the Sequel Trilogy.

It’s worth pointing out that Ahsoka does appear in The Rise of Skywalker, in the form of a tiny voice cameo from Ashley Eckstein, who can be heard saying “Rey” during the scene in which Rey (Daisy Ridley) can hear dead Jedi Knights speaking to her from within the Force.

It was reasonable to assume that Ahsoka is also dead at this point in time. After all, the film takes place some 30 years after Ahsoka. But this may no longer be the case. Ahsoka may simply be communicating to Rey from somewhere else in the galaxy.

In other words, she could be alive and well. The question is, where is she? Where are all the other Jedi, for that matter, like Grogu? Is it possible that another Order 66 will take place in the 30 years between the Mando-Verse timeline and the Sequel Trilogy?

Either way, if it does, Ahsoka will probably survive because she’s clearly not easy to kill. And if she hasn’t died due to old age, she’s probably immortal, too. Otherwise, what’s the Gandalf-inspired upgrade all about?

And if she is indeed invincible and/or immortal, this makes her the most powerful Jedi in Star Wars canon, far more powerful than Rey Skywalker. And it likely has something to do with her experience on Mortis as seen in The Clone Wars.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. The eighth and final episode will stream on October 3.

Do you think Ahsoka Tano is invincible and immortal? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!