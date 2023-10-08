Every Character in ‘Ahsoka’ Ranked From Worst to Best

Ahsoka (2023) has finally come to an end. The latest live-action Star Wars series on Disney+ is the third installment in the Mando-Verse and seemingly the prelude to Dave Filoni’s upcoming theatrical film, which will unite the likes of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

But was Ahsoka worth all the hype? Is it as memorable as The Mandalorian Season 2, or as disappointing as The Book of Boba Fett (2021) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)? Does it live up to expectations as a live-action sequel to Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018), or has it now sullied the beloved animated show for many fans?

Ahsoka is definitely a mixed bag. While diehard fans of Rebels will find plenty to enjoy, from Easter eggs to cameos, many Star Wars fans seem pretty disappointed in what has been a poorly-paced and thinly-written eight-episode story arc. Many have even criticized the acting and the characters in the show, describing them as “dull” and “boring.”

Things are bound to get lost in the journey from animation to live action, but has the show’s creator, Dave Filoni, failed some of these beloved Rebels characters by making them far too serious for their own good? Let’s take a look at all the main characters in Ahsoka, with a couple of side characters thrown in for good measure.

Here are 13 characters from Ashoka ranked from worst to best.

Warning — there are spoilers ahead for the Ahsoka finale

13. Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) is hardly the most compelling character in Rebels, which is mainly due to the fact she’s surrounded by ones who are more interesting to watch. But her live-action counterpart, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, is no better.

One of the biggest problems with live-action Sabine is that Ahsoka retcons her character by asking us to believe she’s been Force-sensitive this whole time, despite it never being mentioned or even hinted at in the animated show. Another issue is just how dull she is.

Ahsoka‘s attempts at making Sabine charismatic feel forced. But what makes the Mandalorian-Jedi particularly hard to like is how she’s allowed to jeopardize the entire galaxy so she can be reunited with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) with zero consequences.

12. Morgan Elsbeth

When Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) first appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 episode “Chapter 13: The Jedi” opposite Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), it was obvious she’d be returning to the Mando-Verse sooner or later, despite being as dull as ditch water.

In Ahsoka, Elsbeth might just be the biggest culprit of all when it comes to stiff and wooden characters. You think she’d put some of that dark magick to use and conjure up a bit of life, but instead, she seems even more undead than Thrawn’s night troopers in the finale.

Elsbeth’s last-minute upgrade into a full-on witch is also completely pointless and underwhelming, seeing as she’s unceremoniously killed by Ahsoka only a few scenes later, a death that only serves to make her an even more forgettable Star Wars villain.

11. Ahsoka Tano

Who’d have ever expected to find the titular Togruta Jedi third place from the bottom of a character ranking for her very own show? Ahsoka Tano is one of the most exciting and compelling characters from the Star Wars universe, so how on Tatooine did we arrive here?

Ahsoka was first brought to life by Ashley Eckstein in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), who would reprise her role in the animated series of the same name, as well as Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2017 — 2018) and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022).

Adapting Ahsoka Tano into live action was always going to be tricky, and clearly, a few things have been lost along the way. Rosario Dawson is obviously a very capable actress, but the way she’s directed in Ahsoka is totally devoid of any charm, charisma, and soul.

Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be trying to replace Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) with Ahsoka, forcing her to become the figurehead of the franchise. But it’s going to take more of a fancy “upgrade” to make her a more powerful and compelling Jedi than Luke.

10. Grand Admiral Thrawn

The fiercely intelligent Grand Admiral Thrawn is widely considered to be among the most formidable Star Wars villains. A tactical genius, his foresight knows no bounds, and his cultural knowledge is unparalleled. At least in the Star Wars Expanded Universe.

In Rebels, he’s reasonably smart, but in Ahsoka, he’s the class idiot. Lars Mikkelsen does a great job at bringing Thrawn to life in the flesh, but he’s yet another example of how Ahsoka takes talented actors and makes them miserable to watch.

Mikkelsen’s Thrawn, whose entrance is pompous, is also boring and quite stupid. Nothing he does screams intelligence. He’s the archetypal Bond villain: he has his enemies in his sights, and what does he do? Nothing. Yet somehow, he always seems to think he’s come out on top.

9. Ezra Bridger

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger both make their live-action debut in the episode “Part Six: Far, Far Away.” While Thrawn’s entrance is handled with self-importance and pomp, Ezra’s is surprisingly deadbeat.

For someone who’s been stranded on a distant and barren world for over 10 years, he sure seems relaxed when he finally sees Sabine again. Did he really even need rescuing? And their reunion is anything but emotional — it’s awkward, half-hearted, and anti-climactic.

There’s no denying that Eman Esfandi bears an uncanny resemblance to Ezra from Rebels, but why the showrunners insisted on making his eyes just as frighteningly blue is anyone’s guess, as it makes him look like he’s been possessed by the Nightsisters.

8. Anakin Skywalker

Fans were thrilled when Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) made his first appearance in Ahsoka, at the end of the fourth episode “Fallen Jedi.” And the following episode, “Shadow Warrior”, doesn’t hold back in giving us all the Anakin we could have wished for.

While it’s certainly great to see him interact with adult Ahsoka and the young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt), there are a couple of issues that will likely become more apparent to fans now that the show has finished and the “honeymoon period” is nearing its end.

First of all, it’s quite vague. Is this really Anakin Skywalker? After all, the World Between Worlds is a pathway to things many consider to be unnatural, right? But why do we doubt him? Well, there’s simply no real conversation or any emotion between the two — it’s all pretty generic stuff.

The real problem is that the Anakin we see in the Clone Wars flashbacks and in the Holovids in “Dreams and Madness” isn’t anything like Anakin from the prequels. He wasn’t mature, wise, and centered during that time; he was angry, impatient, and unpredictable — that was the whole point.

7. Chopper

Sadly, Chopper (Dave Filoni) isn’t really in Ahsoka as much as we’d hoped. The erratic Astromech droid is obviously the easiest character to translate from animation to live action, and the results are seamless. Unfortunately, beyond the first half of the series, we don’t see him a great deal. His humor and energy would have been most welcome in this show.

6. Jacen Syndulla

Like Chopper, it’s tricky to judge Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten) when he’s not really in the show all that much. However, the only reason he’s not on the lower side of our ranking is largely due to the fact that he doesn’t really do anything wrong. On the other hand, he doesn’t impress much, either. But here’s to hoping we see more from him in the future.

5. Hera Syndulla

Speaking of bright eyes, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is yet another character whose transition from animation to live action comes with a major catch: her eyes are so green she looks like she fell face-first into a vat of radioactive waste.

Otherwise, Winstead is solid as Hera, and is one of the few characters in the show who has any sort of emotional range. But that’s not to say she’s perfect. We’re all fully aware that the 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) star has some solid acting chops, but they’re seldom used here.

In hindsight, it’s a shame Ahsoka didn’t fully embrace being a live-action sequel to Rebels, because if it had, it may have been shared out between the characters. Having a Hera-led episode or two would have been a saving grace, but unfortunately, she’s mostly side-lined.

4. Huyang

You know a television series has some serious problems when one of its most interesting and human characters is a droid. Huyang (David Tennant) has more personality in his smallest of circuit boards than most of his fellow Rebels combined (except Hera).

Tennant reprises his role as the architect droid, having first voiced him in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2014). There’s something comforting and familiar about the actor’s voice, which makes Huyang easier on the ears than the likes of C-3PO (Anthony Daniels).

But Huyang is not without his faults, which range from knowing far too much about pretty much everything, to often acting with so much emotion that he may as well be human. That said, he’s the first character in Star Wars history to utter the words, “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…”, which is pretty awesome.

3. Shin Hati

Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) is the padawan/apprentice to Baylan Skoll’s Jedi master. The question is, are either of them really Jedi? Yes and no. They both wield the Force and lightsabers, but as Baylan says in the first episode, “We are no Jedi.”

This, along with their behavior in general, makes them anything but. But are they evil? While Shin doesn’t have much in the way of dialogue throughout Ahsoka, she’s more nuanced than she might be getting credit for, and it’s all in those meaningful micro-expressions.

At times, she seems doubtful, perhaps even sad and confused. Ivanna Sakhno brings a subtle richness to the role that layers Shin in ways that aren’t necessarily obvious. Unfortunately, Ahsoka seems to waste her talents by offering next to nothing in the way of character development.

2. Baylan Skoll

Ray Stevenson’s last performance was as the former Jedi Order general Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka, who is perhaps the most mysterious and enigmatic character in the entire show. But the British actor sadly passed away earlier this year.

Stevenson is a joy to watch throughout, whether it’s his lightsaber battles with Ahsoka — which are evidently inspired by Medieval warfare given the way in which he strikes with his blade — or his compelling motivation to end the cycle of war and death in the galaxy.

Sadly, like many other talents in the show, Stevenson is criminally underutilized, leaving both his character arc and relationship with Shin Hati underdeveloped. Disney and Lucasfilm will likely have to recast the character in Ahsoka Season 2.

1. Young Ahsoka

We all suspected we’d be seeing a younger version of Ahsoka Tano show up in Ahsoka, but seeing her in the flesh was all the more meaningful and incredibly nostalgic. After entering the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka finds herself thrust back into the Clone Wars.

But she realizes she’s no longer an adult — she’s a young girl again, as depicted in The Clone Wars, which spans the three years between Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Young Ahsoka is played by Ariana Greenblatt, who recently appeared in the box office hit Barbie (2023). Greenblatt, 16, perfectly encapsulates the charismatic and emotional Clone Wars-era version of the character, while complimenting Ashley Eckstein’s performance.

The downside is that Greenblatt serves as a reminder that the adult-version of the character in the show is, as many fans have already described, “stiff” and “wooden.” Again, Dawson is a talented actress, but the choice to make her Ahsoka so dull is borderline criminal.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.

