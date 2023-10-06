All 8 ‘Ahsoka’ Episodes, Ranked from Worst to “Wizard”

Warning! Spoilers ahead for ALL episodes of Ahsoka.

Now that Season 1 of Dave Filoni’s Disney+ Ahsoka show has officially come to an end, it’s time to reflect on what could very well be one of the best live-action Star Wars projects since the George Lucas era. So, without further ado, here are all eight episodes of Ahsoka, ranked from worst to best.

What Is ‘Ahsoka’ About?

Cast, crew, and story details

Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular ex-Jedi, Ahsoka picks up around 11 ABY, roughly the same time as Season 3 of its fellow Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian. Dawson took over the role from Ashley Eckstein, who voices Ahsoka Tano in animated shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the Tales of the Jedi anthology series.

It also acts as a de facto Season 5 to another Dave Filoni-helmed project, Star Wars Rebels, which aired on Disney XD between 2014 and 2018. Ahsoka brings many of its characters into live-action, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), AKA Ahsoka’s pseudo Padawan ( best categorized as ‘it’s complicated’), and New Republic General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), both of whom served alongside the Ghost crew in all four seasons of Rebels.

Ahsoka also brings a familiar supervillain from Rebels and Star Wars Legends into the fold: Imperial warlord Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). After the heroics of Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) caused him to be trapped in the mysterious Unknown Regions for nearly a decade, whispers of his return start spreading throughout the galaxy, posing a dangerous threat to the already-fragile New Republic.

Unfortunately for our heroes, Thrawn also has some powerful allies on his side, including Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her Force-using henchmen, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Towards the end of the season, Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang (David Tennant) end up trapped on the graveyard planet of Peridia, the ancient homeworld of the Dathomiri witches.

In an ironic turn of events, Ezra ends up sneaking aboard The Chimera and returning home, unquestionably laying the foundation for a future team-up between him and Hera. Baylan, on the other hand, seems to have a particular goal in mind — one that could set up a new trio of Mortis gods.

Connections to the “Mando-Verse”

Considering Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover event is on the not-so-distant horizon, it makes sense that the Ahsoka showrunner is leaving some loose plot threads for the movie to pick up on — whenever it arrives in theaters (hopefully, 2026).

The “Mando-Verse” refers to select Disney+ Star Wars series, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the upcoming Jude Law-led Skeleton Crew. Each of these projects is interconnected in some way, shape, or form, whether through overlapping story arcs, characters, or common enemies. And with Thrawn’s return, it looks like things are about to get a lot more complicated.

Compared to previous installments, Ahsoka doesn’t exactly bring the big guns with cameos (or full-on solo episodes) from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) or Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Still, the show has some subtle connections to The Mandalorian, with Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) name-dropping Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Imperial Remnant in “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness.”

Dawson’s Ahsoka also made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian‘s second season and later had a cameo alongside a CGI-hybrid Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Book of Boba Fett. While plot details for the “Mando-Verse” crossover event remain scarce, we’ll likely see these iconic legacy characters joining forces to finally stop Thrawn once and for all — or not, considering the rise of the First Order is imminent.

Critical Reception to ‘Ahsoka’

‘Ahsoka’ is one of Disney’s best-rated ‘Star Wars’ entries ever

After a string of less-than-impressive Disney+ TV shows like The Book of Boba Fett and the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries, it’s safe to say that fans weren’t exactly confident that Dave Filoni would knock it out of the park with Ahsoka. But luckily for longtime fans of the character, he did.

If overwhelmingly positive social media reactions aren’t enough to go by, Ahsoka received an impressive 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with several of its episodes earning a perfect score. Fans particularly enjoyed “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” which brought back fan-favorite Prequel Trilogy actor Hayden Christensen to portray a Force ghost version of Anakin Skywalker in the World Between Worlds.

It’s important to note that no piece of Star Wars media can please everyone across the board — especially content that comes out of the Disney machine. So, although the series has fared generally well with audiences (on Rotten Tomatoes, at least), there will always be one group of nitpicking fans who refuse to give props to anything Disney-Star Wars, even if it’s well deserved.

With that in mind, many fans — even those who enjoyed the show overall — took issue with Ahsoka‘s finale. Polygon dubbed it “lousy Star Wars,” while The Telegraph called the final episode “mediocre” and “anti-climactic,” a common sentiment echoed by hundreds of fans online.

Still, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord” seems to have stuck the landing with most viewers, with other news outlets calling it “one of the best” franchise installments since Tony Gilroy’s stellar Rogue One (2016) prequel, Andor. Ahsoka also had some very high expectations to live up to from the get-go, meaning it was always bound to leave some fans disappointed.

Season 2 renewal

So, with plenty of enthusiastically positive reviews under its belt, is Ahsoka poised to receive a second season? Well, it’s hard to say.

For one, Ahsoka generated the most Star Wars-related excitement in years, reviving interest in what many considered a dying franchise. And if Disney/Lucasfilm are motivated by one thing, it’s money. What better way to turn a profit than giving fans what they want? Plus, official Star Wars social media pages have already hinted that Ahsoka has been green-lit for a Season 2, referring to the eighth episode as the “season finale,” not the “series finale.”

On the other hand, it might not make sense for Ahsoka to receive a sophomore season if the “Mando-Verse” movie will tie up the loose ends introduced in Season 1. Plus, given that the film was already announced during April’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, production on a new batch of Ahsoka episodes would have to be swift for it to premiere, presumably before the movie does.

‘Ahsoka’ Season 1 Episodes, Ranked

8. “Part One: Master and Apprentice”

Look, when it comes to creating an attention-grabbing pilot episode, things are easier said than done. But there’s no denying that although Ahsoka‘s premiere episode, while not outright bad by any means, was a slow start to the season. With the eponymous character being such a pivotal part of recent Star Wars lore, this older, more down-on-her-luck iteration of Ahsoka took some time to get used to, and the brief catch-up audiences got from the past ten or so years of her life wasn’t enough to reel fans in.

It also had the undesirable task of appealing to longtime fans familiar with animated shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels, all while having to explain specific character motivations and plot points to viewers who had no prior knowledge of these stories, making for a somewhat frustrating watch that felt more like a recap than anything.

Still, viewers were treated to a fantastic lightsaber battle and some pretty menacing foreshadowing regarding Thrawn’s imminent return, casting a feeling of dread over the episode. And c’mon, Sabine’s adorable Loth-cat was enough to melt even the iciest of hearts while doubling as a callback to her many adventures on Lothal alongside the Ghost crew in Rebels.

7. “Part Three: Time to Fly”

In continuing with Ahsoka‘s shaky start, the third episode saw some improvements from the two-episode premiere but also dragged in terms of advancing the story, acting as a stepping stone on the larger journey. While it could be argued that this type of episode is necessary for any serialized TV show, its short 30-minute runtime makes it feel largely unnecessary, if not for the hyperspace-traveling Purgill and Huyang’s revelations about the Eye of Sion.

However, the episode still had its highlights, including Ahsoka’s spacewalk during her dogfight with Shin and Inquisitor Marrok (Paul Darnell), which is pure Clone Wars fun depicted in live-action. There’s also Hera’s tense meeting with the New Republic Senate Committee, which provided some much-needed context into the politics of this post-Imperial government. Other than that, had the season not been longer, Ahsoka‘s third episode would have easily faced the criticism of being “filler” by fans.

6. “Part Two: Toil and Trouble”

Ranking above “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” the second half of Ahsoka‘s two-part premiere allowed the story to come into its own, acting as the building blocks for the remainder of the season. Things finally felt like they were kicking off when Hera and Ahsoka reunited for a journey to Corellia, where their routine inspection quickly turned sour after Marrok made his grand debut, resulting in a nail-biting aerial dogfight sequence.

As for its overarching story, the second episode also connected the dots for those curious about Thrawn and Ezra’s whereabouts, confirming that they were, in fact, stranded in a second, far-off galaxy. The story also laid the foundation of Sabine’s character arc this season, recreating the iconic Rebels epilogue in which she vows to find Ezra, hinting at her choices further down the line.

5. “Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord”

Not to be confused with Narnia’s The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe (2005), Ahsoka‘s season finale was a somewhat unsatisfying, anti-climactic close to an otherwise action-packed season.

Instead of tying up loose plot threads introduced throughout the proceeding episodes, the season finale felt like it was setting up the next phase of Star Wars rather than paying off more pressing questions like what entity is calling out to Baylan in the Force, what lies ahead for Shin now that she’s stranded on Peridia (and master-less, at that), and what Thrawn and the Great Mothers hope to achieve by traveling to Dathomir.

While the finale ended unusually optimistically for Ahsoka and Sabine, given that they’ve once again lost Ezra and are millions of miles away from the known Star Wars galaxy, trouble surely looms on the horizon. But with the final episode not flashing an end-credits title card confirming Season 2 or Ahsoka’s return in general, it’s easy to understand why so many viewers were left wanting more.

4. “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

Baylan Skoll got his time to shine in the fourth episode of Ahsoka, titled “Fallen Jedi.” The episode picks up on the mysterious red-leaved planet of Seatos. The abrupt ending of “Time to Fly” allowed “Fallen Jedi” to hit the ground running in terms of story development, exposing Marrok’s twist secret identity, furthering Shin and Sabine’s rivalry, and Ahsoka waking up in the World Between Worlds after her presumed death at the hands of Baylan, only for her to be met with the face of her former master.

While fans’ Marrok theories were, perhaps, a bit more exciting than the reality, it was still a surprise to see the Inquisitor erupt into green smoke just four episodes into the season. It was also refreshing to see the late Ray Stevenson putting his sword skills to use in his character’s duel against Ahsoka, with the cunning ex-Jedi successfully tempting Sabine to follow him onto the Eye of Sion under the promise of finding Ezra.

In terms of cinematography and production design, the Ahsoka crew also took some big swings in the episode’s final moments, particularly when Ahsoka wakes on the rippling, water-like surface of the World Between Worlds, making for a discombobulating introduction to this mythical plane of the Force. But fantastic battles and visual effects aside, the episode’s most important function was setting up story elements leading up to what many consider the show’s best episode.

3. “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness”

The penultimate episode of Ahsoka featured some unquestionably strong storytelling, easily cementing its place in the top three. Opening with a much-needed continuation of Hera’s story as she awaits trial — and the possibility of being court-martialed — for her unsanctioned mission to Seatos, we got an unexpected cameo from C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), which was a welcome surprise.

Now-senator Leia Organa was also name-dropped, setting up her role in future Star Wars stories — if Lucasfilm so chooses to recast the great Carrie Fisher.

Grand Admiral Thrawn also gets the chance to showcase his military brain and tactical know-how, setting up a tantalizing showdown between our heroes and villains. Seeing Sabine and Ezra back together was also a treat for Rebels fans, with the actors nailing their sarcasm-filled, almost sibling-like banter. We also got to see Ezra’s Force-based martial arts in action and his long-awaited reunion with Ahsoka after she drops onto the planet’s surface following her scuffle with Baylan Skoll.

2. “Part Six: Far, Far Away”

If one episode of Ahsoka were to win the award for best opening sequence, it would, without a doubt, be “Far, Far Away.” Opening with friendly banter between the title character and her trusty droid, Huyang, while suggesting ways to occupy their time while traveling in the mouth of a massive Purrgil, begins telling a story he once told to younglings at the Jedi Temple, starting his tale with, “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…”

While the sixth episode doesn’t feature much of Ahsoka at all, it does manage to tie together the best parts of the show and, more importantly, finally introduces Mikkelsen’s Thrawn to the mix. Still the same calculated military strategist from Rebels, even after his many years in exile, Thrawn seems fully prepared to set his plan of bringing back the Galactic Empire into motion thanks to his repaired ship, The Chimera, and his army of terrifying undead Night Troopers.

After traveling across multiple galaxies, Sabine finally fulfills her promise and finds Ezra staked out on Peridia, living among a tribe of nomadic Noti. Esfandi’s Ezra captures the same youthfulness and mischief of his animated counterpart, and his touching reunion with Sabine after all these years truly tugs at the heartstrings.

1. “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”

The uncontested “winner” of Ahsoka Season 1 is, without a doubt, the acclaimed World Between Worlds episode, which tied together a bit of Clone Wars-era nostalgia and some epic action sequences for a bittersweet walk down memory lane.

Hayden Christensen’s return to the galaxy far, far away in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi was, perhaps, the only thing that kept interest alive in the otherwise lackluster series. Thankfully, Ahsoka didn’t need to rely on its highly-anticipated Anakin Skywalker cameo to tell a thought-provoking narrative. Instead, it used the return of Ahsoka’s mentor for an exciting “one final lesson” story that somehow managed to avoid the exhausted tropes seen in countless samurai flicks before it.

Fans of Rebels were incredibly excited to see Ahsoka return to the World Between Worlds, where she was transported back in time to the Clone Wars, as Anakin sought to teach his Padawan one last lesson: “Live…or die.”

Here, we see Barbie (2023) star Ariana Greenblatt playing a young Ahsoka as she takes to the battlefield with her former master, now the living embodiment of the Light and Dark Sides of the Force. We also received our first look at live-action Captain Rex, who, although he didn’t make a physical appearance from under his helmet, was voiced by Temuera Morrison.

During these flashback sequences, Anakin flashes between his usual self and Darth Vader, with Anakin conveying that darkness resides in every living being. His Dark Side alter-ego eventually takes over, with Ahsoka having to literally fight the more unsavory parts of her past in order to complete her training and prove that she wants to live. She beats Vader, much to Anakin’s delight, and returns to the real world.

Now “Ahsoka the White,” Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten) gets his chance to shine, tapping into the Force to help his mother and her fleet of New Republic ships pull Ahsoka’s unconscious body from the water. Motivated by her transformative trip to the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka is ready to set things straight and uses Beast Control to get a Purrgil to take her and Huyang to Peridia.

“Part Five: Shadow Warrior” encapsulates everything great about the Star Wars universe, beautifully marrying the past and future to show that anyone, no matter how down on their luck they are, can rise above the circumstances and become the best version of themselves — with the right guidance, of course.

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Do you agree with this ranking? Are you hopeful for an Ahsoka Season 2 renewal? Let us know in the comments below.