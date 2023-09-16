‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Reportedly in the Works at Disney and Lucasfilm

It seems like Lucasfilm anticipated that Ahsoka, the newest Star Wars spinoff to hit Disney+, would be a hit with audiences long before it premiered last month, with a new report suggesting that a follow-up season could be coming much sooner than expected.

It’s safe to say that Ahsoka has stirred up the most Star Wars-related excitement in years after a long string of unremarkable Disney+ originals, including The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which left fans fearing for the franchise’s future in the TV landscape.

Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular hero, the story sees Ahsoka Tano attempting to reconcile with her dark past and questioning what it means to become a mentor, all while a familiar threat looms on the horizon: the return of Imperial warlord, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

So far, the Ahsoka show has introduced characters both new and old to the mix, including mysterious Darksider Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), as well as familiar faces from Star Wars Rebels like Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and New Republic General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

Ahsoka reached its midpoint on Disney+ last week with the critically acclaimed “Part Five: Shadow Warrior.” The episode, which brought back fan-favorite Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen, was an unquestionable highlight of the show for most, if not all viewers, tugging on the heartstrings by reuniting “Snips” and “Skyguy” in a nostalgia-filled trip down memory lane in the World Between Worlds.

While it might’ve gotten off to a rocky start, the fifth episode of Ahsoka proves that the story is building to something truly exciting, with Thrawn’s live-action debut imminent. And even though some audiences still aren’t convinced by the leading ensemble’s performances, the lightsaber fights, or its pacing, it seems like Disney might’ve already been confident enough to greenlight a Season 2—before the show even began airing.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK (via Patreon), Disney and Lucasfilm not only stamped off on the sophomore season of Ahsoka but also began work on the second batch of episodes before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes kicked off in May.

This begs the question of just how far along in production the new season got before writers and actors left in solidarity with the strikes. Has Dave Filoni simply started writing Ahsoka Season 2 scripts, or did actors fully shoot scenes for upcoming episodes?

Either way, if this is true, then in many ways, news of Ahsoka being green-lit for a second season isn’t all that surprising. For one, the premiere episode received an impressive 14 million views, according to Disney+, putting it on par with other streaming hits like Marvel’s Loki. With such a lucrative show, it would be uncharacteristic for Disney not to bank on Ahsoka‘s success with a second season.

Meanwhile, the series is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews, particularly in response to “Part Five: Shadow Warrior.” With Ahsoka all but catering to fans of Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and other animated projects, it could be the answer Lucasfilm has been looking for as it continues to expand the brand’s presence on Disney+.

Story-wise, Ahsoka is more than likely laying the foundation for Dave Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover movie, which will bring together characters from Disney+ originals like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew. With the events of Ahsoka playing out in the same time period, a second season of Ahsoka seemed likely from the get-go.

Still, if Ahsoka already landed a Season 2, that’s a seriously impressive feat, considering The Mandalorian and Andor are the only Disney+ Star Wars shows to get a second season so far. Of course, rumors of a Season 2 renewal are pure speculation, but there’s a good chance that Lucasfilm could confirm the happy news after the final episode of Ahsoka Season 1 premieres next month.

It’ll be interesting to see how things play out over the remaining episodes, with there being some pretty exciting rumors out there pertaining to Thrawn and the yet-unexplored second galaxy. As Ahsoka and Co. continue the search for him and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) via hyperspace-traveling Purrgil, there are bound to be some major surprises in store as the show builds up what will hopefully be an action-packed finale.

New episodes of Ahsoka land on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT.

Would you like to see Ahsoka back in action for Season 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.