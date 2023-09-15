‘Ahsoka’ Leak Provides Exciting Update for Historic ‘Star Wars’ Moment

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka might finally bring decades of storytelling to life, with fans finally seeing one historic moment happen in Star Wars.

George Lucas may have created Star Wars but he didn’t create everything. Some of the best stories have been told through books and comics, and these tales were possible because of the world Lucas created. One of the more impactful stories was Timothy Zahn’s “Heir to the Empire” trilogy. Initially, it told the original stories for Episodes 7,8 and 9 that worked as the Expanded Universe’s Sequel Trilogy.

Zahn brought one villain into Star Wars that is still one of the most iconic villains of all time. He’s no Vader, but Grand Admiral Thrawn isn’t someone you want to mess with. Lars Mikkelsen voiced the character in Star Wars Rebels and is now returning for Ahsoka as the Chiss Admiral. Fans know that Morgan Elsbeth and her big ship are traveling across the galaxy to finally rescue Thrawn.

According to one insider, Episode 6 of Ahsoka won’t be a short episode. User @DiiamondFiire revealed that the episode runtime will be around 46:26 long:

Ahsoka – Episode 6 – Runtime *DRUMROLL* 46:26! This is EXCLUDING Extended D+ credits. This means it only includes the official Lucasfilm ones which are usually 3:40 in length. Cut off the recap and stuff you basically got a 40 minute episode!

While the series has focused more on the Rebels crew and Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, this could be the episode where Thrawn finally takes the spotlight. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) have been traveling for a full episode, meaning that the opening scene could be them arriving in their new location.

Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) will probably take the spotlight because Ezra Bridger’s first appearance in over a decade could also happen. This will be a pivotal point for two reasons. First, it’s the meeting fans have been waiting for since Rebels ended. Second, it’s the first time Thrawn is in live-action, and some fans have waited decades to make this possible.

Thrawn’s debut will make or break the series for many fans. Sure, seeing the Clone Wars finally in live-action was a dream come true for some fans, but Thrawn in live-action sets the stage for what fans can expect in the new Mandalorian movie. If it’s bad, fans won’t be interested in Dave Filoni’s movie if Thrawn isn’t done right in the Disney+ series.

