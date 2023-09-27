Amid Fan Concern, ‘Ahsoka’ Confirms One ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Character’s New Job

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness.”

Since the first episode of the Disney+ Ahsoka show premiered last month, avid fans of the animated Star Wars Rebels series have wondered: where in the galaxy is Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios? But after waiting patiently, we finally received our answer thanks to last night’s episode, “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness.”

In yet another stellar episode — this time directed by Geeta Vasant Patel — Ahsoka decided to play it safe leading up to next week’s season finale. Still, it felt like it was moving all the important chess pieces around the board, which makes sense considering showrunner Dave Filoni had to bring our heroes together on the distant planet of Peridea for their inevitable showdown with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Star whales, Dathomiri Nightsisters, and scheming Grand Admirals aside, Ahsoka Episode 7 opens with an unusually grounded scene for a Star Wars TV show: New Republic General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) getting dressed down by Senator Hamato Xiono (Nelson Lee).

You see, Xiono is angry that Hera ignored direct orders and brought her fleet, including the starship Ghost, on an unsanctioned mission to Seatos to help Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). While Ahsoka ended up being perfectly fine in the end after her confrontation with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) thanks to a little trip to the World Between Worlds, Hera was still responsible for rescuing the Jedi and witnessed firsthand Morgan Elsbeth’s (Diana Lee Inosanto) plans to return Thrawn to the known Star Wars galaxy.

Thrawn’s return spells trouble for the vulnerable New Republic, now led by Chancellor Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). The government has struggled due to the presence of Imperial sympathizers and the need for proper oversight in crucial areas like the Defense Force, which was significantly reduced after the war. We’ve already seen spies lurking within the highest positions of government, including The Mandalorian‘s Elia Kane (Katy O’Brian).

Even so, the New Republic refuses to take Thrawn’s imminent return seriously, with Xiono claiming that “There is no proof of any coordinated between the scattered and dwindling number of Imperial forces.” Thankfully, C3PO sweeps in at the last moment to save Hera from being court-martialed on behalf of Senator Leia Organa, and Xiono has to tuck his tail between his legs and drop his accusations.

But perhaps one of the more exciting elements of this scene is the presence of Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), who seems to be the binding glue between The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. And his appearance seems to be not entirely a coincidence, given that a fan-favorite Rebels character who made his live-action debut earlier this year also got a shoutout later on in the same episode.

As The Mandalorian fans may recall, we caught up with Carson Teva in Season 3, when he traveled to the New Republic’s offices on Coruscant to ask Colonel Tuttle (Tim Meadows) if he could get authorization for the Adelphi squadron to deal with the escalating pirate siege on Nevarro. He gets denied and decides to find help elsewhere, requesting assistance from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his Mandalorian covert, who are already aware of Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) escape from New Republic custody.

But before Carson Teva sets out on his mission, he first finds out about High Magistrate Karga’s (Carl Weathers) request for aid while lounging at the cantina in Adelphi Base. Here, he’s approached by a familiar, purple-tinted face: Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, who worked alongside the Ghost crew in all four seasons of Rebels.

Zeb’s cameo in The Mandalorian marked his first appearance in live-action, where he was played by his Rebels voice actor, Steve Blum. Many were impressed by his hyperrealistic CGI model, which accurately captured the Lasat Honor Guard’s towering stature and textured fur.

Sadly, his appearance in the show was brief, but it made Rebels fans optimistic that he would, in some capacity, pop up in the Ahsoka series. However, we’re now seven episodes in, and Zeb has yet to make his grand entrance — although we finally got an idea of what he’s been up to in last night’s episode.

Now that Sabine and Ezra have officially reunited on Peridea, where the “Bokken Jedi” has been trapped since defeating Thrawn in the Rebels finale, the pair are seen catching up while traveling alongside a tribe of nomadic Noti. Here, Sabine gives Ezra the 101 on everything (well, perhaps not everything) he’s missed in the last ten years.

Sabine informs Ezra that she’s been taken on as Ahsoka’s Padawan, much to his surprise, and also offers an update on Hera, explaining that she’s “commanding a fleet.” The Mandalorian warrior also tells Ezra that the Emperor is supposedly dead, though she doesn’t seem too confident in that belief either.

When recapping everything Sabine has told him, Ezra also gives fans the long-awaited answer of what Zeb has been up to since the last time they saw each other, saying, “Zeb’s training recruits…”

While he doesn’t go into further details, it’s a relief to finally understand where Zeb is and his position in the New Republic. Although he has yet to be seen in Ahsoka, this namedrop, as well as his cameo in The Mandalorian, make his reunion with Ezra and Co. seem imminent.

Fans have been eager to see Zeb since news first broke of Ahsoka serving as, essentially, a Season 5 of Rebels. With Hera and Sabine being confirmed as part of the leading cast, many wondered why Zeb was left out of the equation.

In Rebels, Zeb and Imperial officer-turned-traitor-turned-Fulcrum Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo) are seen traveling to Lira San after the war, where Kallus learns the Lasaat people aren’t actually extinct. This is pretty much everything we know about Zeb’s fate post-Rebels, meaning there’s certainly endless potential for where the beloved character will go next.

Will Zeb join Ahsoka, Hera, Sabine, and Ezra in the fight against Thrawn? Who are these new recruits Zeb has been training since the end of the war? Is he still with Kallus? It’s hard to say. But hopefully, we’ll see a glimpse of Zeb in next week’s finale episode, or, at the very least, another mention of him as Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover inches nearer.

The finale of Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ on Tuesday, October 3, at 6 p.m. PT.

Are you hoping to see Zeb pop up in the Ahsoka finale? Do you think he’ll have a substantial role in the “Mando-Verse” moving forward? Let us know in the comments below.