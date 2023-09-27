‘Star Wars’ Repeats Major Sequel Trilogy Mistake With Latest Reveal

Star Wars fans will always have a few bones to pick with the sequels — and that’s putting it lightly.

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) may have put the franchise back on the silver screen after a 10-year hiatus following Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), while being an overall decent installment in the Skywalker Saga, but it would ultimately pave the way for the two most divisive entries in the film series.

Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) devastated the fanbase, not only by depicting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as a bit of a coward, but also by ignoring most of the setup established in the previous film, and by thinking cheap “gotcha” moments like Snoke’s untimely death were worthy stand-ins for the art of subverting expectations.

This led to a storm of online discourse, with many fans vilifying director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Even today, the pair are widely considered to have done irreparable damage to the Star Wars franchise. The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams’ was viewed as a saint by comparison. But only for so long.

Abrams was brought back to helm the closing chapter in both the Sequel Trilogy and the Skywalker Saga as a whole with Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). But despite looking like an epic, emotional rollercoaster in the trailers that had the potential to undo the damage caused by The Last Jedi, it turned out to be even worse.

In hindsight, some fans have come to appreciate The Last Jedi — at least to some extent. The Rise of Skywalker, however, is widely considered to be the worst Star Wars film of all. Even the two Ewoks films don’t get as much hate as the Sequel Trilogy-topper. Not even the hilariously-awful Christmas film The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978), for that matter.

While there are some stunning set pieces throughout The Rise of Skywalker, from the battle between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) in the oceans of Kef Bir, to Rey’s showdown with Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) on Exegol, the film is nothing more than a series of dumb fetch-quests.

Putting the more “minor” grievances aside, though, the most unforgivable thing the sequels did was not properly reunite the Original Trilogy’s “holy trinity” of characters, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher).

We get a reunion between Han and Leia in The Force Awakens ,and Leia and Luke in The Last Jedi, but never all three at once. Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) enjoys scenes with Han and Leia throughout the trilogy, and we also get to see C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R-2D2 (Jimmy Vee), but it’s Han, Luke, and Leia where the sequels ultimately fail.

To make matters worse, each sequel kills off one of the three characters: Han Solo in The Force Awakens, Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, and Leia in The Rise of Skywalker.

Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016, so we’ll never get the chance to see these three iconic Star Wars actors share the same scene ever again. Even if Disney and Lucasfilm re-created Fisher’s likeness like they did with Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), it wouldn’t be the same.

There’s also the possibility the three characters could be reunited in an animated series or film. However, with the exception of Leia (Julie Dolan) in Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018), we’ve yet to see Luke Skywalker and Han Solo converted into animation.

Fortunately, we have seen these characters return elsewhere in Star Wars. Han Solo returned in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), in which he was played by Alden Ehrenreich. And more recently, Luke Skywalker returned in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

Luke isn’t the only Original Trilogy Star Wars character to have appeared in the Mando-Verse on Disney+. Alongside him in that episode is R2-D2. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) also shows up in Season 2, and returned to headline The Book of Boba Fett (2021).

Luke Skywalker returns again in that show, as does R2-D2. But that pretty much sums it up where Han, Luke, and Leia are concerned. And yesterday’s episode of Ahsoka, “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness”, only seemed to make matters worse for the original characters.

Warning — there are major spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of Ahsoka.

In the latest episode of Ahsoka, before the opening credits, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is summoned to a hearing on Coruscant so that she can be court-marshaled for undertaking an unsanctioned rescue mission in the episode “Part Four: Fallen Jedi.”

Suddenly, out of nowhere, an Original Trilogy character appears, much to our delight. It’s C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), who comes to Hera’s defense!

But while Ahsoka may have inadvertently corrected some of the problems with the Sequel Trilogy, C-3PO’s cameo only seems to further proves that it’s also repeating some of the same mistakes.

So far, with the exception of Luke and R2-D2, the Mando-Verse has seen “scattered” cameos from Original Trilogy characters. Why couldn’t we have had C-3PO and R-2D2 in the latest episode of Ahsoka? Or even Princess Leia? After all, she’s already been name-dropped.

Why does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) get to have a de-aged Harrison Ford, but not Star Wars? Where’s the de-aged Luke Skywalker currently hiding in the Mando-Verse? Chewbacca is easy enough to bring back, but where’s he?

Save for a handful of cameos from OG characters in the Mando-Verse, Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be avoiding the Original Trilogy timeline. As such, they may finally be done giving any of the legacy characters any significant screen time.

That said, there’s always hope, as there are several upcoming Star Wars projects that could reunite our favorite characters from the Original Trilogy.

Untitled Mando-Verse Film

The Mando-Verse crossover film will focus on reuniting characters from The Mandalorian (2019), The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. However, as our beloved OG characters are alive during the Mando-Verse era (except Obi-Wan Kenobi), we may see them all together again.

Of course, bringing back Leia would be the most challenging of them all, but many fans have already called for Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, to step in as Leia. And if not her, then Ingvild Deila, who portrayed a de-aged Leia in Rogue One.

The Mando-Verse film is one of many upcoming Star Wars theatrical releases, which include a film that is said to explore the origins of the Force, and a Sequel-era film that will see the return of Rey Skywalker.

The Mandalorian Season 4

Though it’s doubtful any original characters will appear, as The Mandalorian Season 4 will take place on either side of the Mando-Verse film (there’s no release date for either), we may get the biggest treat of all and see Han, Luke, Leia, Chewie, C-3PO, and R-2D2 appear.

It sounds very far-fetched, but could you ever have imagined Luke and Artoo showing up in Season 2?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the upcoming live-action Star Wars series Skeleton Crew (2023), other than the fact it stars Jude Law in the lead and is said to be inspired by Amblin Entertainment films of old, such as The Goonies (1985).

Is it possible the series will revisit the original Star Wars era too, and give us the reunion we’ve all been waiting for?

Star Wars: Outlaws

The most likely (and plausible) place we’ll see these characters team up again is in the open-world video game Star Wars Outlaws (2024), which is set during the Original Trilogy.

There’s a catch, though — as the game takes place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), Han Solo is out of action (carbonized, to be precise).

But there’s no stopping other characters like Luke, Leia, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Chewie from showing up. Sure, it wouldn’t be the same without Han Solo, but the game’s lead, Kay Vess (Humberly González), has been described as being heavily inspired by the iconic smuggler.

Star Wars Outlaws has no release date but is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2024.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. The eighth and final episode will stream on October 3.

Do you think we'll ever see the likes of Han, Luke, Leia, Chewie, C-3PO, and R2-D2 together again?