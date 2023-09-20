Star Wars may have just replaced Grogu right before our eyes.

Warning — there are major spoilers ahead for the sixth episode of Ahsoka.

The sixth episode of Ahsoka (2023) is now streaming on Disney+. Last week’s episode “Part Five: Shadow Warrior” raised the bar incredibly high after introducing the World Between Worlds and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), and sending Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Huyang (David Tennant) to another galaxy “aboard” the purrgil.

But somehow, “Part Six: Far, Far Away”, raises the bar even higher. We finally arrive in another “galaxy far, far away”, where Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) meet the Nightsisters of Dathomir and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Related: Despite ‘Ahsoka’ Hype, ‘Star Wars’ Will Replace Beloved Jedi Next Year

As Thrawn and his supporters prepare to return to the original galaxy, Sabine is released into the wastelands to search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

During her journey, she encounters deadly bandits and not-so-deadly creatures that at first resemble turtles. However, on closer inspection, the “Noti” are more similar to crabs.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ May Replace Ahsoka Tano With Another Popular Character

With a rock for a shell upon their backs presumably used to camouflage and hide from predators, these small, peaceable creatures decide to help Sabine track down Ezra Bridger, whom she ends up finding later on in the episode at the Noti’s camp.

But despite being just as eager to be reunited with the long-lost Jedi, fans were undoubtedly distracted by just how cute these creatures are.

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Hides Massive ‘Ahsoka’ Connection in Plain Sight

At the Noti’s camp, we see an infant being rocked in a hammock by one of their parents, which leaves us feeling rather suspicious. When we first met these tiny crab turtles a few minutes before, we already suspected that Star Wars may be secretly replacing Grogu/Baby Yoda.

Now, we’re convinced that the Noti will soon be taking up his space on toy shelves.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Finally Answers Fans’ Prayers, Makes “Corrections” to the Sequels

Star Wars is no stranger to introducing new creatures and characters into the franchise with the intention of merchandising the heck out of them. Without question, Grogu is easily their most successful line. And why wouldn’t they want to replicate that success?

Of course, it’s doubtful these new creatures will ever be considered quite as adorable as Grogu or become anywhere near as popular. However, we may not see the last of them anytime soon, whether it’s in Ahsoka or in toy stores.

Related: Despite Epic Return, ‘Star Wars’ Officially Replaces Darth Vader

Grogu is also being replaced elsewhere in the faraway galaxy. Next year, the open-world game Star Wars Outlaws (2024) will introduce the Merqaal creature known as Nix, a companion to the game’s main character, Kay Vess (Humberly González).

With the release date for The Mandalorian Season 4 nowhere in sight, and with Dave Filoni having previously suggested that Grogu’s future in Star Wars is uncertain, Nix may very well temporarily replace our little green friend as the franchise’s go-to alien mascot.

Unless the Noti beat him to it.

Related: Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Reveal What Happens to Grogu In the Sequel Trilogy?

Either way, between Star Wars Outlaws and Ahsoka, Star Wars has Grogu’s absence well and truly covered. Although there’s every possibility Grogu will show up in the game.

You could also make the case that the Noti have replaced another adorable alien race from one of the earlier Star Wars installments.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Creators Drop HUGE Detail About Grogu’s Future In ‘Star Wars’

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

Do you think it will be a long time before we see Grogu again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!