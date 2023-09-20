‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Just Revealed the New Ewoks

This article will contain spoilers for Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6.

Ahsoka officially streamed its sixth episode last night, and just like the entire season has been thus far, there were some huge reveals. One of the biggest reveals and strangest had to do with some new and curious critters that are seemingly the new Ewoks of the Star Wars universe.

For those who may not remember, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi saw Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) battle Stormtroopers on Endor. The planet was filled with cute bear-like creatures called Ewoks. Though fuzzy, they were pretty ridiculous. The Ewoks were the tribal race of the planet and were initially going to eat our heroes. That was before C-3PO appeared before them as a God, and he explained that his friends were not to be eaten.

The result of the chance meeting of the Ewoks led to a partnership and a somewhat confusing ending where Luke, Leia, and Han quell the Empire by being aided by the Ewoks. Though they only had primitive weapons, they helped to kill Stormtroopers and stopped AT-STs.

Star Wars has always ensured that including alien races meant something, especially since interstellar travel is the basis of most of the movies and shows in the franchise. However, the Ewoks are arguably the silliest thing the franchise has ever done. We are not bashing them, but it is a bit ridiculous that three-foot bears were able to cause such destruction.

Though it has been years since a race was introduced that aids the heroes in such a way, Ahsoka has just introduced the next Ewoks.

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Reveals the Noti

During the new episode of Ahsoka, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) finds herself alone on the planet of Peridea. At long last, she arrives as a captive of Morgan, Baylan, and Shin. It appears her deal with Baylan will be kept, but only for appearances.

After the grand entrance of Grand Admiral Thrawn (see what we did there?), Sabine is brought before Thrawn. Their interaction is quite good, and Thrawn announces that Sabine will be freed and given a mount and provisions so that she may attempt to find Ezra. However, Thrawn’s right-hand man warns her of the warring nomads that fight one another to survive.

Sabine is ambushed, but not before wielding her blaster and superior fighting skills to take down the bandits attempting to kill her. After relocating her wolf-like mount, the creature sniffs a rock, which ends up being a cute crab and turtle-like creature. Like before, these creatures became a massive hit amongst Star Wars fans.

It looks like Part 6, “Far, Far Away,” has found its new Grogu in the hermit-like creatures called #Noti, or Little Noti.

While we agree that the creatures are quite adorable, the Star Wars franchise is about to make another silly situation happen with these Noti. Once Sabine realizes the Noti in the above image is holding a medallion that looks like it might be Ezra’s, she follows the collection of Noti to their village.

They are all dressed in clothes and have a village housing one of the bigger reveals of the episode: Ezra Bridger. The reunion between Sabine and Ezra is quite awkward. It is the Noti that takes center stage during these moments. Ezra naturally wants to ask many questions but instead instructs the Noti that they must leave. He reveals they never stay in one place, which is brilliant considering the planet they are on seems quite volatile.

The Noti’s appearance seems so coincidental now that Thrawn has squelched on his deal with Sabine. Instead of allowing her to go free, which we knew wouldn’t happen, he instructs Baylan and Shin to hunt her down and kill her and Ezra. With the series’ purpose to stop Thrawn’s emergence, the Noti will fill in for the Ewoks.

They know the planet and are already aligned with Ezra. Should Baylan and Shin find the pair of Jedi, we imagine Dave Filoni might make the mistake of allowing these creatures to be used like the Ewoks on Endor.

They might not be a match for Baylan and Shin, but that won’t matter much to Ezra. He should be a heavily trained Jedi, and we know that Ahsoka is on her way.

That leaves the Stormtrooper garrison with Thrawn back at his Star Destroyer. Before he can leave, we believe that the Noti will assist with stopping their escape. Though fans have been praising Filoni’s usage of random alien races, and now with the Noti—things might get a little upsetting in next week’s episode.

The good news is that the Noti appear to be able to hide within their rock-like shells, but this new Star Wars race might find themselves at the end of blaster fire quite soon.

