The Biggest Reveal in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Has Fans Freaking Out

For those not caught up in Star Wars: Ahsoka, be warned: this article will contain spoilers for episode five and more.

Dave Filoni has done something special with the shows he has been in charge of, leading back to The Clone Wars. Based on his excellent vision for the franchise, Filoni has worked with Jon Favreau to deliver The Mandalorian, which has all but reinvigorated the entire Star Wars franchise. Filoni is now working on Ahsoka, which has been connecting the live-action series to The Clone Wars in huge ways.

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Leak Provides Exciting Update for Historic ‘Star Wars’ Moment

One of the biggest ways it connected The Clone Wars and the current series was achieved during episode five. The series pulled out all the stops to deliver an emotional and spectacular showing that has lit the internet on fire. On top of containing one of the best fights the franchise has ever seen between Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Anakin (Hayden Christensen), the world was treated to the live-action debut of Young Ahsoka Tano. Young Ahsoka was portrayed by rising star Adriana Greenblatt, who has appeared as Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Barbie.

Per @ArianaG

how’s everyone feeling, what’d I miss?

how's everyone feeling, what'd I miss? — Ariana Greenblatt (@ArianaG) September 13, 2023

Ariana decided to appear on X (formerly Twitter) to coyly and hilariously ask how everyone is doing after her appearance on the Ahsoka series. Naturally, this led to many responses, including one from fellow Marvel star Simu Liu.

Per @SimuLiu

GET OUTTA HERE YOU TALENTED KID

GET OUTTA HERE YOU TALENTED KID — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 13, 2023

Simu responded to Greenblatt’s Star Wars debut much like many of us did by calling her a talented kid, as she certainly is.

Per @TheDenofNerds

You crushed it!

You crushed it! — Josh (@TheDenofNerds) September 13, 2023

Ariana Greenblatt certainly did crush her Ahsoka appearance, and we hope there will be more flashbacks in future episodes. Either that or there needs to be a Young Ahsoka spinoff discussed in the future.

Per @AUNKNOWNPERSON0

You know damn well, you were incredible in those sequences

You know damn well, you were incredible in those sequences — unknown person (@AUNKNOWNPERSON0) September 13, 2023

Ariana’s coy response to her big Star Wars debut is certainly her being sarcastic about the entire ordeal. She likely saw the massive amounts of attention she has been receiving online, with many people hurling praise at her, which is warranted.

Per @younityyy

i was in tears you know what you did.

i was in tears you know what you did. — Younis (@younityyy) September 13, 2023

There might have been a lot of people crying over Greenblatt appearing as Young Ahsoka. Many Star Wars fans were first introduced to the franchise through the Prequel Trilogy and the The Clone Wars spinoff cartoon that followed. Seeing a Young Ahsoka likely served as pure nostalgia for thousands of people.

Per @ThePopGateway

There is so much story to be told and I cross my fingers that this is not the last. Congrats on the role, great job!

There is so much story to be told and I cross my fingers that this is not the last. Congrats on the role, great job! — The Pop Gateway (@ThePopGateway) September 14, 2023

We must agree with The Pop Gateway, as Young Ahsoka must be given her own live-action series. Even a mini-series is something that Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm should be discussing.

Young Ahsoka debuted in Ahsoka to rave reviews, and the entire episode is arguably the best Star Wars that has come out in years. Filoni has been finding great ways to combine older films while connecting lore in a refreshing way that does not feel forced.

Adriana Greenblatt responded to a fan during her massive social media, stating, “Thank you so much, it took an incredible village, and I was supported by the best in the universe. ill be able to share more once the unpleasantness is over, until then.”

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Midpoint Recap: The Best ‘Star Wars’ in Years

We are unsure what unpleasantness she means, but it could be that she does not like to see her own performances, which are plastered over the internet right now. Greenblatt was outstanding, as was the subject of the latest episode of Ahsoka. Blending the past with the present has never been done in such a way in the entirety of the Star Wars universe. With three episodes left, we imagine Filoni has even greater moments planned.

What do you think of Adriana Greenblatt as Young Ahsoka in Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!