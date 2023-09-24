46 Years Later, Disney Completely Changes ‘Star Wars’

Disney can’t stop changing George Lucas‘s Star Wars, and now fans can’t look at the franchise the same way after one groundbreaking change.

Everyone remembers the mystic lines at the start of every Star Wars movie. “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…” The lines happen right before the massive crawl, where fans are told what is happening before being dropped into space. It’s such an old tradition that fans can’t imagine Star Wars without those lines. The weird part is that no one has said that phrase in Star Wars until now, and it has a new meaning.

In Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, Doctor Huyang (David Tennant) is the culprit. When discussing the galaxy’s history while traveling inside a Purghil, a hyperspace-traveling space whale, he starts a new tale using the iconic phrase. While some might consider the line not to mean anything, it’s one of the biggest moments in Star Wars.

Why? Because it implies that the world of Star Wars might just live up to that phrase. It’s a story from long ago being told now, and some believe that Huyang, a droid who has been around the start of the Jedi Order, might just be the narrator for Star Wars after all. He has survived for thousands of years, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he were the one telling these stories about Hayden Christensen’s Anakin and the Clone Wars before jumping into a tale with Luke Skywalker and the Rebellion.

Huyang is traveling to a different galaxy with Ahsoka, and it’s entirely possible that he could be telling this massive tale to younglings in a new Jedi Order far away and that Lucasfilm will reveal this shocking revelation later on. This will be after Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker starts her new Jedi Order, but it would be fitting for one droid to tell these stories for a new generation and live up to this phrase. Clearly, Star Wars will last for a long time and has so many tales to offer, but Huyang could keep up to date with the bigger stories because not every story starts off with the line, only the movies.

If this is the case, it will honor George Lucas because it is Dave Filoni’s way to end the Star Wars story and have a character that Lucas helped create finish his own story. Who knows when fans will get to see Huyang confirm this, but if this becomes true, it would change how fans look at the franchise entirely and suddenly give so much meaning behind a few words. That’s the beauty of the franchise It can completely change in 46 years to be more meaningful without destroying what was already established.

Catch up on new episodes of Ahsoka on Disney+!

Do you think Huyang is the narrator of Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!