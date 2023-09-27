‘Ahsoka’ Episode 7 Changes ‘The Mandalorian’ Forever

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness.”

The penultimate episode of Ahsoka is finally starting to integrate elements of its fellow Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, into the greater story as Dave Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover movie lingers on the not-so-distant horizon.

As George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away continues to expand thanks to Disney’s guiding hand, there’s been plenty of trial and error. Thankfully, the latest Star Wars spinoff to hit Disney+, Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka, only seems to be getting better with each episode, bringing an end to a long string of less-than-impressive TV entries including The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular ex-Jedi, the show picks up roughly around the same time as The Mandalorian Season 3, AKA nearly ten years after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Still haunted by her past, Ahsoka Tano sets out on a dangerous new mission — this time, to find the whereabouts of a familiar adversary: former Imperial warlord, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Along the way, Ahsoka seeks out help from old friends like Star Wars Rebels’ Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), now a New Republic General, and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who she has a bit of a complicated history with after taking her on as her Jedi Padawan, only to abandon her before she could complete her training.

There’s also plenty of obstacles in the way of Ahsoka getting to Thrawn, including Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her Force-using henchmen, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson).

When Ahsoka finally obtains the map to Thrawn’s location, it’s stolen by Baylan and Shin. And when she gets the chance to reclaim it, she’s defeated by the mysterious Sabine’s unrelenting desire to find her lost friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who disappeared into the Unknown Regions following his confrontation with Thrawn in the Rebels finale.