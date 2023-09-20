‘Star Wars’ Just Introduced a Terrifying New Stormtrooper

This article will contain spoilers for Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6.

Ahsoka dropped its newest episode last night and provided plenty of huge reveals. One of those huge reveals was Morgan, Sabine, Shin, and Baylan landing on Peridia. This new planet is home to the Dathomiri and Grand Admiral Thrawn, who have an alliance with the mystical witches. Though Thrawn was a big enough reveal, Star Wars introduced a brand-new and terrifying Stormtrooper.

It has been quite some time since a new brand of Stormtrooper made its way into the franchise. The most recent are the the New Order Stormtrooper and the Sith Trooper from the Sequel Trilogy. Both look like a sleek and improved version of the soldiers that most fans are familiar with, apart from Sith Troopers being red.

The Star Wars franchise has upped its game in terms of the Stormtroopers, often revealing new classes in video games, movies, and shows that have a better shot at defending themselves from the would-be slaying by a lightsaber. Though the Stormtrooper has only appeared to be war casualties, their stories have evolved along with the franchise.

Take the Dark Troopers, for instance. They were highlighted far more in the franchise during The Mandalorian, and their black armor made them look fierce and dominating. Though Luke Skywalker ran through a platoon of them, they still posed a considerable threat to anyone who crossed their paths.

This was one of the most terrifying new versions of the Stormtroopers that the Star Wars franchise has ever shown. However, an even more terrifying one was just introduced in Ahsoka.

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Reveals the Night Troopers

During last night’s episode of Ahsoka, the dramatic tension came to a head when Sabine Wren found herself face-to-face with the feared Grand Admiral Thrawn. Morgan, Shin, and Baylan patiently waited for the arrival of Thrawn, which happened with great style.

Thrawn arrived with a legion of Stormtroopers, though many seemed far different than anything the franchise had ever seen. These Stormtroopers appeared to have a sort of red layering to their armor, with many having patchworked pieces of armor attached. Their look was similar to that of the Chimaera Star Destroyer, which seemed repaired with plenty of gold pieces.

Though the red Stormtrooper layered armor might not seem all that threatening, their stature and pure cadence when announcing Thrawn made them seem far more formidable. This was especially true with this unit’s newly introduced leader, Captain Enoch.

While most Stormtroopers have a similar helmet, Captain Enoch is arguably the most inventive-looking Stormtrooper ever shown in the Star Wars franchise. Apart from having a voice that should strike fear into anyone who hears it, Enoch sports a golden face mask and golden pieces of armor that make this trooper seem like it belongs to some ancient race.

We do know that Enoch’s face mask holds some sort of significance with the Dathomiri. Even Thrawn makes mention of the “dwindled” numbers that his Stormtroopers faced during his exile. This makes Enoch even more frightening, as his creation could be of the Dathomirir variety.

We all saw that Marrok was part of Dathomir magicks, as he disintegrated after being defeated by Ahsoka. We believe this new Stormtroopers legion could be the same, especially Enoch.

The hope now is that Enoch will serve a higher purpose than the inventive Stormtrooper before him—for instance, Captain Phasma. Star Wars fans were elated when Phasma was introduced, only to watch that leader be underutilized and pointless. We know Dave Filoni is far more in tune with the franchise, and we believe Enoch will serve a much greater purpose.

Enoch appears to be the protector of Thrawn, too, so we think there could be an Enoch vs. Ahsoka fight waiting in the wings. We also can’t wait to see fan theories about who or what Enoch might be. Either way, the new Night Troopers and Enoch are pretty frightening.

