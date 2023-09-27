‘The Mandalorian’ Might Abandon Pedro Pascal, Fans Push For New Reboot

Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian might not be what fans see for much longer, as the Star Wars universe could make one huge change to the franchise.

Back in 2019, Lucasfilm changed how fans look at the franchise. After the disastrous Sequel Trilogy, Star Wars tried something they had never done before. Television. Instead of big movies set in space, they told a story centered around a new Mandalorian trying to protect a cute baby from the Empire. While The Mandalorian drew in millions, it was clear that Star Wars was doing something special. After several shows and seasons, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin isn’t the biggest character on Disney+.

The Mandalorian Season 3 made it clear that Din Djarin’s spotlight was limited after Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan took over. Her role as the new leader of Mandalore was something fans expected Din Djarin to do, but it seemed that Pedro Pascal’s role in the series wasn’t as huge anymore. With the Mandalorians reclaiming their homeworld from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Din Djarin has completed everything he sought to do.

He saved his people. He saved Grogu. The Bounty Hunter will still help take down the Empire, even though the Imperial Remnant no longer plans to take Grogu, putting himself and his child in more danger than he needs to. The Mandalorian Season 4 will pick up where Ahsoka ends, and with Grand Admiral Thrawn’s imminent return, Din Djarin’s abilities will probably be required as Thrawn starts his campaign in the galaxy. Fans know that Dave Filoni is getting Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) ready for a huge live-action movie for the “Mandoverse” that will culminate all the stories, but that movie might be years away.

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Season 2 might still happen, and it’s clear that Lucasfilm will wait to release that movie when the time is right. Quite a few stories are happening before fans see Thrawn facing the New Republic in theaters. The real question will be how much fans should expect to see Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin.

According to some fans, the Disney+ series dedicated to everyone’s favorite Mandalorian should continue without him. One user on X/Twitter, @CodyFandom_, asked fans whether or not Katee Sackhoff should continue as “The Mandalorian” for the series and leave Din Djarin to appear elsewhere:

How do you feel about Katee taking over The Mandalorian if Disney went that route?

If Disney was smart, The Mandalorian Season 4 shouldn’t be placing Din Djarin in trouble. Grogu and Mando shouldn’t be throwing themselves into every dangerous situation, but if Bo-Katan’s Mandalorian tribe challenges Thrawn and attacks the Grand Admiral with Din Djarin, that type of story would feel better because Din shouldn’t face the Empire so that he can get a few credits from the New Republic. Instead, he should face the Empire when they threaten his people or if The Mandalorians declare war on them.

Season 4 of The Mandalorian feels like an epilogue of a story that has already finished, so Star Wars will need to convince a lot of fans that the story is worth continuing because right now, it feels like the series won’t be helping prepare fans for Thrawn’s return and won’t have the same level of stakes without throwing characters like Grogu in unnecessary danger. If Bo-Katan’s story continues in The Mandalorian, it could serve as a soft reboot for the franchise without ruining Din Djarin’s story, which is something all fans want.

