‘Star Wars’ Replaces Beloved Original Trilogy Character

Ahsoka has replaced yet another beloved Star Wars character.

Warning — there are spoilers ahead for the Ahsoka finale

The last episode of Ahsoka (2023) has finally premiered on Disney+. While we expected the finale to be cameos galore, it turned out to be an incredibly underwhelming conclusion to the highly-anticipated eight-episode series from Disney and Lucasfilm.

The final episode is titled “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord” (see what they did there?) and (barely) concludes the story first established in the Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) Season 4 finale “Family Reunion — and Farewell”.

Related: All 11 Ahsoka Tano Appearances Ranked From Worst to Best

In the Rebels finale, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) disappears with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) into the Unknown Regions of the faraway galaxy (another faraway galaxy, as it happens) after jumping into hyperspace with the purrgil.

Ahsoka has revolved around the search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) leading the way. Meanwhile, other Rebels characters have also been brought to life in live action, such as Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten), and Chopper (Dave Filoni).

Related: Ahsoka May Be Alive During Sequel Trilogy, ‘Star Wars’ Suggests

But while the search for Ezra (and Thrawn on the villains’ side) has been the main driving force behind the show’s (wafer-thin) plot, surprisingly, there has been a lot of emphasis on Sabine Wren, who, from the get-go, is revealed to be Ahsoka Tano’s Force-sensitive Jedi padawan. Needless to say, fans haven’t responded well to this jarring retcon.

As such, the show continues an annoying Disney+ Star Wars series trend, which has seen the side-lining of titular characters for secondary ones. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) did it with Reva (Moses Ingram), The Mandalorian Season 3 did the same with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and The Book of Boba Fett (2021) was basically The Mandalorian Season 2.5.

Related: Why Doesn’t Rosario Dawson Play Ahsoka in This Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Movie?

Now, Ahsoka is equally guilty of dumping its lead character in exchange for a much lesser-known and far less interesting one. Sabine Wren is perhaps the dullest character in the entire show (and that’s saying something considering Ahsoka is teeming with them, many of whom are made even duller by what some fans have dubbed “cardboard acting”).

This is no fault of the actors, though, and is likely a directorial issue. Either way, Sabine’s story isn’t compelling, and her relationship with Ahsoka has left fans baffled, not only due to its presence in the first place, but also due to the lack of any real context or backstory.

Related: A Recap of Ahsoka Before You Watch the Live-Action Series

Perhaps one of the biggest problems with Sabine, though, is that she hands the villains — Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) — what they need to reach Peridea, and subsequently joins them on their quest to locate Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), so that she, in turn, can be reunited with Ezra.

And despite Ahsoka’s concerns about Sabine’s immoral decision-making, the finale reveals that there are zero consequences for the Mandalorian graffiti artist. In fact, Ahsoka is more than okay with it, offering some spiel about how her Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), stood by her no matter what and that she’ll do the same for Sabine.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ May Finally Recast Princess Leia Next Year

At the end of the episode, while she and Ahsoka are left stranded on the barren planet Peridea, Thrawn and the Nightmothers escape aboard the Chimera and make their way towards the original galaxy, where Thrawn will undoubtedly start a new galactic war.

In short, Sabine has put the entire galaxy in jeopardy.

Nevertheless, in true Star Wars fashion, at least we get some nods and winks to previous installments. Predictably, Anakin Skywalker shows up as a Force Ghost at the end of the episode, but what fans may have missed — at least no one seems to be talking about it on X/Twitter or anywhere else online — is a reference to Yoda, one of the most beloved Star Wars characters ever.

Related: All 14 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

At the beginning of the episode, Ahsoka talks to Sabine about her training, asking her, “Now, have you kept up with your training?” Sabine responds, saying, “I try,” before correcting herself with “I do, I do.”

This is, of course, a call-back to one of Yoda’s many iconic quotes, “Do or do not. There is no try.”

Is Star Wars trying to set up Sabine Wren as Luke Skywalker’s replacement, seeing as Yoda trained him? Well, in many ways, she’s already being set up as Rey Skywalker’s replacement.

It makes sense, seeing as Ahsoka Tano has, more or less, replaced Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy while fast becoming the franchise’s new figurehead. And as Luke trains Rey (Daisy Ridley)… well, the parallels are too obvious.

Related: New ‘Star Wars’ Villain Replaces Darth Vader’s Best Moment

But has Ahsoka now also replaced Yoda as the wise Jedi who imparts wisdom to others? This might be Disney and Lucasfilm’s intention, but we have three words: in her dreams.

Either way, this piece of dialogue in the Ahsoka finale definitely feels like a replacement for the iconic scene in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), in which Yoda (Frank Oz) is training Luke Skywalker in the ways of the Force on Dagobah.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Related: Despite ‘Ahsoka’ Hype, ‘Star Wars’ Will Replace Beloved Jedi Next Year

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.

What did you think of the final episode of Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!