Carrie Fisher’s Replacement Might Return to ‘Star Wars’ After All

MINOR SPOILERS FOR AHSOKA PART FIVE: “SHADOW WARRIOR”

Carrie Fisher’s replacement could appear in Star Wars live-action very soon after what Ahsoka just teased.

While most of the episode focused on Ahsoka learning new things from her master, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) tried to figure out what had happened. After landing on Seatos, she finds Huyang with Sabine’s helmet at the stone henge structure. Determined, Hera listened to her son, Jacen, and searched for the two of them, not knowing what happened to Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) mentions in the episode how the New Republic fleet will be taking them back to Coruscant for a special hearing, and a certain senator helped delay them as long as possible. Senator Organa. During the Galactic Civil War, she was a general, but Leia Organa wanted to help the people, and she did that just like her adoptive father did by serving the people as a senator.

At this point, the New Republic values Leia’s advice (as seen later on, when people realize she is the daughter of Vader, her status in the New Republic diminishes to nothing), and she is still a powerful asset for someone like Hera and Phoenix Squadron. While Ahsoka is going with the Purrghil to find Morgan Elsbeth and Thrawn, Hera Syndulla is going to Coruscant, giving fans a good chance to see a new version of Leia Organa.

If Star Wars does replace Carrie Fisher, it would be a big move. Other reports claimed that the Mandalorian movie would find a suitable replacement for the actress since Leia would have a role with the New Republic to stop Thrawn’s invasion. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) might return for Ahsoka Season 2, but Dave Filoni appears to be making him the main antagonist for his movie, which will be the culmination of Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and all the stories happening in that time period.

Unless Star Wars plans to anger their fanbase again, it would be wiser to leave Senator Organa to be a minor cameo where fans can see a silhouette of her or hear her being summoned to see Chancellor Mon Mothman. Fans don’t need to see Leia again in live-action after Carrie Fisher’s tragic death, but if Star Wars already plans to recast Leia, this series might show off the new Leia Organa.

