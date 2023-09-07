‘Star Wars’ Abandons Pivotal ‘Mandalorian’ Story

After years of mystery, Star Wars has left no room for a pivotal Mandalorian story that fans would’ve liked to see.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin may have explored Mandalore in Season 3, but the history of the iconic planet has faced some serious changes over the past four years. After The Mandalorian Season 1 confirmed a Mandalorian purge, fans wondered who was responsible. Later on, it was revealed to be Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon against Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff). During that battle on Mandalore, the Mandalorians lost their home planet, and the Empire took over.

It was a massacre, but fans only saw the start and end of that battle. Nothing in between. In Star Wars Rebels, Sabine Wren works with Clan Wren and Clan Kryze to take down the Empire and stop the Saxons from creating a terrible Mandalorian super weapon aimed at killing anyone with beskar. In the end, Sabine stops the weapon she helped create and gifts the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, giving her the power to unite the houses to a common goal.

In The Mandalorian, we learn that Bo-Katan failed several times to unite Mandalore and stop the Empire, leaving her people scattered across the winds. Unfortunately, the story has been expanded over and over with new details introduced in Ahsoka. One fan, User @RaFe_Tano shared on X/Twitter that Sabine is looking for Ezra Bridger because he is the only family she has left after losing her family during the purge:

After losing her whole family in Mandalore she can't lose the ones she has left, especially Ezra#Ahsoka #Sabine #SabineWren pic.twitter.com/OToR3ZdxPp — RaFe 🍂 (@RaFe_Tano) September 6, 2023

This was a shocking revelation because it makes sense why Sabine and Ahsoka are not on good terms. It seems like Ahsoka didn’t want to save her people because she didn’t trust Sabine, leaving the two not to be close anymore. Losing her family to the Empire is not something she would’ve been happy about, and it’s the final part of the story that really leaves no room for Star Wars to make a project dedicated to that story. Why? Because fans know too much about what will happen.

Unlike the Prequel Trilogy, fans know the outcomes of almost any significant details. We know Moff Gideon will betray Bo-Katan and win the war. We know Clan Wren and most of Clan Kryze will perish with the Capital in ruins. It’s clear what the outcome of the fight is. While fans knew that the Empire would exist and the Jedi Order would be destroyed, there were still a lot of key characters added to the story that made it interesting. Unfortunately, the war on Mandalore isn’t a massive story like the entire Clone Wars, leaving little room for fans to be attached to new characters.

It’s a shame because it originally was a story people would’ve loved to see, but it feels like the story has had every significant detail told, leaving Lucasfilm no reason to dedicate time to telling that story in a series. Ahsoka might expand more on what happens with Sabine when she finally meets Ezra Bridger, but Dave Filoni’s storytelling won’t be focused on Mandalore anytime soon.

