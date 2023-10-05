‘Ahsoka’ Finale Roasted By Critics: “Disney Is Making It Hard To Be a ‘Star Wars’ Fan”

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord.”

Star Wars fans are some of the harshest critics out there, and Lucasfilm’s latest show is certainly no exception. Unsurprisingly, the eighth and final episode of Ahsoka‘s debut season is being met with some mixed reactions on social media, despite the Disney+ series faring well with audiences prior to the finale, proving once and for all that even a property as beloved as Star Wars can’t please everyone.

‘Ahsoka’ Recap and Finale Breakdown

Dave Filoni’s smash hit Ahsoka show has officially wrapped up its eight-episode run on Disney’s streamer as of yesterday, and already, audiences are taking to social media to share their critiques.

Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular ex-Jedi, the spinoff series follows Ahsoka Tano as she sets out on a dangerous, intergalactic mission: tracking down former Imperial warlord, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who served as the primary antagonist of Star Wars Rebels.

Thrawn disappeared into the Unknown Regions over ten years ago thanks to the heroics of Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and some hyperspace-traveling purrgil. But with whispers of his return spreading throughout the galaxy, it’s up to Ahsoka, her apprentice, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and New Republic General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to stop him.

Along the way, Ahsoka and Co. encounter a few obstacles while hunting Thrawn, namely, Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her Force-wielding henchmen, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). There’s also Thrawn’s army of terrifying undead Night Troopers, which officially canonized zombies in the Star Wars universe.

Things come to a climactic ending on the distant graveyard planet of Peridia, where the ancient Witch Kingdom of Dathomir once prospered. Now that Thrawn and the Great Mothers have finished loading their mysterious cargo onto Thrawn’s ship, The Chimaera, they prepare to jump to hyperspace in the Eye of Sion, thus bringing Thrawn’s destiny as Heir to the Empire into play.

After a transformative visit to the World Between Worlds, in which Ahsoka finally completes her training under Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), she and Huyang (David Tennant) find Sabine and Ezra reunited along with some native Noti and join forces to stop The Chimaera from returning to the known Star Wars galaxy.

In typical Jedi fashion, things don’t exactly go to plan. Sabine and her master end up stranded on Peridia, with Filoni playing a sort of Uno reverse card as Ezra gets to go home for the first time in nearly a decade. We get a glimpse at his emotional reunion with Hera and the Ghost crew’s trusty droid, Chopper, laying the foundation for future stories.

‘Star Wars’ Fans Slam Unsatisfying ‘Ahsoka’ Conclusion, Demand More

The episode left a lot of loose plot threads, undoubtedly setting up an Ahsoka Season 2 or, better yet, Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover movie, which will act as the culmination of Disney+ Star Wars shows including The Mandalorian, Skeleton Crew, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

While most Ahsoka episodes, including the much-buzzed-about “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” were met with praise, the finale, titled “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” didn’t fare nearly as well with social media users, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Despite being helmed by fan-favorite Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa, many viewers were quick to dub the episode “lackluster” and “frustrating,” with the conclusion leaving many unsatisfied. Given that expectations for the series were so high, especially among fans of Star Wars animation, many people, including this individual, said Ahsoka left them wanting “more:”

Feels bad man. This show could have been so much more. — Smile Bro (@smilebro0) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, others slammed Ahsoka for feeling unimportant to the larger universe, with this user even saying the show “could’ve been an email” while taking a quick jab at the ever-controversial Disney-owned Star Wars:

This was one of the worst series I’ve ever seen. This series is the equivalent to a “it could’ve been an email” meeting. God Disney is making it hard to be a Star Wars fan — Jay (@jesol22) October 4, 2023

Others took issue with Sabine Wren’s newfound Force abilities, which rubbed many viewers the wrong way, considering such powers take years to master — in other Star Wars projects, at least. And like this person, many were quick to criticize the show’s underutilization of Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll, who arguably upstaged Dawson’s Ahsoka in her title show:

Sabine felt off pretty much the entire season, Baylan just kinda stood around for the last two episodes, Morgan was a waste and the only takeaways are: Ezra is back(which is awesome), and that Thrawn and Baylan MIGHT do something interesting LATER That isn't a very good finale. — Jimothy (@PipBowie55) October 4, 2023

Will There Be an ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2?

Of course, no piece of media is perfect, but it’s never easy to see this much set-up and little payoff in a show like Ahsoka, with Lucasfilm seemingly taking a page from Marvel’s book in regards to setting up a “Mando-Verse” film and TV franchise.

Still, many would argue that Ahsoka is one of, if not the most promising live-action Star Wars shows to come out of the Disney era in years following a string of less-than-impressive entries like The Book of Boba Fett and the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries.

If you don’t agree, just check out the series’ Rotten Tomatoes score, which sees Episodes 2, 4, 6, and 8 all earning a 100%, with the lowest being a still-impressive 84%. Based on these numbers, audiences enjoyed Ahsoka more than the latest season of The Mandalorian, with each installment scoring leaps and bounds higher than nearly every episode of Mando Season 3.

So, as much of a letdown as it might be, Ahsoka Season 1 is setting up the future of Star Wars, meaning its cliffhanger ending, although unsatisfying, was necessary. Whether you like it or not, it only makes sense that we won’t have our answers regarding Thrawn and the fragile New Republic just yet, considering the “Mando-Verse” crossover movie will almost certainly pick up on many of these story threads.

And as for the yet-unconfirmed Ahsoka Season 2, well, in the words of Master Yoda, “patience you must have.”

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Do you want Ahsoka to get a second season? Were you disappointed by the finale? Let us know in the comments below.