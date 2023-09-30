‘Star Wars’ Ruins Vital Moment With Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker

Fans may be happy that Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker has a role in Ahsoka, but fans might not realize just how Star Wars ruined one scene with the iconic actor.

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka has made sure to cover the important connection Ahsoka Tano has with the Clone Wars. Fans know Ahsoka was Anakin’s apprentice, but the Disney+ series went the extra mile to give fans something they wanted to see. Hayden Christensen with Snips. The actor returned for the series and appears as Darth Vader and Anakin, and even wears Clone Wars styled armor for a few episodes.

Ahsoka also takes the time to honor Star Wars Rebels by continuing the story left for fans with Sabine and Ahsoka while bringing in characters like Ezra and Thrawn to finish their story. This helps the 8-episode feel intertwined with many Star Wars projects, making it a special treat to watch, but that doesn’t mean that Filoni gets everything right.

Funny enough, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker has one scene that doesn’t sit well. When Ahsoka is practicing her lightsaber forms, she listens to her final hologram from Anakin that he left her. This helps explain the different forms, and he offers her advice on what she needs to hear when she was just an apprentice years ago, which involved Anakin reminding her to prepare for battles against other enemies besides battle droids such as General Grievous, Count Dooku, or Asajj Ventress. The only problem is that Anakin left her one last hologram while still wearing Clone Wars armor.

Anyone who has watched Star Wars: The Clone Wars knows that the Jedi didn’t keep the armor on for the entire series. Interestingly enough, the armor was gone early in the war as the Jedi returned to having their standard tunics, with Anakin wearing his short hair. If Ahsoka got a lot of holograms from Anakin, but his last one was years before she left the order, that would be absurd. Anakin’s dedication to teaching his apprentice would’ve meant that the Jedi knight would have recorded some later on without the armor, but Lucasfilm thought it would be better to see Christensen in the Clone Wars armor even though it hurts the story.

Obviously, fans love that Christensen is wearing the armor because it’s awesome and such a cool thing to see in live-action, but it makes zero sense why Anakin would stop making recordings for his apprentice so early in his training with Ahsoka. Hopefully, this is something that Disney will admit was wrong and fix it later on, but it probably will be left as one of the things that shouldn’t have happened that Star Wars fans have to live with.

Catch up on Ahsoka on Disney+ right now!

Do you think Disney needs to change that scene with Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!