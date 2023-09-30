Disney Pulls A Luke Skywalker, Removing Iconic Jedi Five Years Later

Not everything happens as fans expect, and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka manages to make one change that fans might not appreciate that is very similar to what happened to Luke Skywalker.

Ahsoka has almost finished its first season with Star Wars, making some questionable changes to Eman Esfandi’s Ezra Bridger. Whether or not fans had watched Star Wars Rebels, it was obvious that Ezra meant a lot. Having Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren find Ezra was a moment fans were waiting for, and Esfandi nails his performance as the hermit Jedi.

With Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) fighting to escape his exile, the heroes don’t have much time before the Chimaera leaves with the Eye of Sion. Ahsoka Tano has proven herself to be a dangerous enemy to Thrawn, but times are not on their side. After Baylan Skoll’s shocking departure from the Imperial Remnant, Ezra and Sabine had an easy time facing the Night Troopers and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), but one moment stood out for fans.

For years, Sabine Wren has held onto Ezra’s lightsaber, and when it came down to fighting the Empire, Ezra rejected his lightsaber. He said he didn’t need his iconic green lightsaber and that his “ally was the force” when danger lurked around him. Instead of just using the force, Ezra fought with a hybrid of martial arts and force pushes and then grabbed a blaster. Fans have mixed feelings about it because it follows something fans have seen before in the Sequel Trilogy.

Right after the episode’s premiere, one of the first memes about Ahsoka was Ezra being Luke Skywalker when he rejected his old lightsaber, tossing it behind him. When Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker rejected the way of the Jedi in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), it was a turning point for how fans looked at Luke Skywalker, and many fans were frustrated with how Disney handled the iconic character.

George Lucas didn’t create Ezra Bridger. Dave Filoni made the Jedi character and told his story in Rebels, but this twist isn’t what fans really wanted, and it shows that one thing is clear. Disney wants to make more radical Jedi, and honestly, calling them Jedi doesn’t seem right. For someone like Ezra, if he is a Jedi, it’s crazy to think he wouldn’t use the lightsaber. If he wants to be a force monk who relies only on the force, then it would make sense for Ezra to abandon his lightsaber.

As Disney continues to explore more Jedi living after the fall of the Jedi Order, it’s only fair that light-side users are called something else if they aren’t Jedi to avoid people being frustrated by characters like Ezra no longer wanting to use a lightsaber. Ahsoka still has one more episode before the season ends, and a lot will go down. Hopefully, it ends in a way that fans will be satisfied with.

