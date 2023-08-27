Mark Hamill “Devastated” After Batman Co-Star Dies

Mark Hamill, known for his iconic performances as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and the Joker, is mourning the loss of his Batman co-star and close friend, Arleen Sorkin.

Related: The Original Harley Quinn Has Passed Away

After starting her career as a cabaret performer, Arleen Sorkin would have her breakthrough performance as Calliope Jones on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives (1966-present). The role would earn her multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

However, she is probably most recognized for originating the character of Harley Quinn on Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1999). Creator Paul Dini based the character on Sorkin after being inspired by an episode of Days of Our Lives where she played a court jester.

Related: James Gunn, Tara Strong, and More Pay Tribute to Late Batman Icon

She would reprise the role in multiple DC Comics projects, including Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), The New Batman Adventures (1997-1999), Superman: The Animated Series (1996-2000), Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000), Gotham Girls (2000-2002), Static Shock (2000-2004), Justice League (2001-2004), Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), and, finally, DC Universe Online (2011).

Sadly, the DC Universe was shaken when Arleen Sorkin passed away on August 26, 2023, after a battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband, producer Christopher Lloyd, and two sons, Eli and Owen. Many fans and celebrities have mourned the loss, including her Batman co-star, Mark Hamill.

Mark Hamill is “Devastated” Over Losing the “Brilliant” Arleen Sorkin

Related: Mark Hamill Gutted After Star Wars Co-Star Dies

While he is most recognized for his performance as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, appearing alongside Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill is also beloved for his voice-over performance as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. It has since become equally iconic, with Hamill reprising the role multiple times. He would often perform the character alongside Arleen Sorkin.

In response to the tragic news, Mark Hamill Tweeted, “Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

The duo often played opposite each other to great effect. In fact, they were both so charismatic together as these characters that multiple Batman fans would describe Joker and Harley Quinn as “couple goals” despite clearly being an abusive relationship between two mentally unstable supervillains.

While many other actresses have played and will play Harley Quinn, including Margot Robbie, Tara Strong, Kaley Cuoco, and Lady Gaga, only one person out there truly is Dr. Harleen Quinzel. That’s Arleen Sorkin. And she will be missed.

Who is your favorite superhero (or supervillain) couple? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!