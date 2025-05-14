Gina Carano’s shocking exit from The Mandalorian (2019) suddenly feels like it took place “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.” But many fans are still wondering if the beloved character Cara Dune will ever return to Star Wars, and who might end up playing her.

The firing of Gina Carano sent shockwaves through the Star Wars community back in January 2021, when Lucasfilm announced that the actress was no longer working for them following a tweet in which Carano likened the way American Republicans were being treated for their political views to the persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Since Carano’s last outing in The Mandalorian Season 2 (2020), which sees Cara Dune help the titular bounty hunter Din Djarin/the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) all the way through to the explosive finale, there have been a number of live-action follow-ups and spin-off shows.

From The Book of Boba Fett (2021) to Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Andor (2022) to Ahsoka (2023), The Acolyte (2024) to Skeleton Crew (2024), and The Mandalorian Season 3 (2023) to Andor Season 2 (2025), Disney’s live-action TV universe has grown exponentially.

Throw in several animated shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021), Star Wars: Visions (2021), and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022), and the global COVID-19 pandemic here in the real world, and it’s plain to see why Gina Carano’s exit seems like a lifetime ago.

In short, a lot has happened on and off the screen since her departure, and though most of the live-action shows don’t take place during the “Mando-Verse” timeline — some five or so years after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) — Cara Dune has only been mentioned once, in The Mandalorian Season 3’s first episode, “Chapter 17: The Apostate”.

Related: Gina Carano’s Cara Dune May Return in ‘Star Wars’ Prequel

While on Nevarro, Din Djarin learns from Greef Karga (the late Carl Weathers) that Cara Dune has been recruited by “New Republic Special Forces” after turning in Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Prior to her exit, Carano was expected to reprise her role as Cara Dune in a live-action spin-off show titled Rangers of the New Republic, a move that was even teased in The Mandalorian Season 2, however, Disney and Lucasfilm wasted no time in throwing the project, along with the character of Dune herself, on the scrapheap in the wake of her exit.

Before Season 3 premiered, the show’s executive producer, writer, and director Rick Famuyiwa, and Lucasfilm’s executive creative director Dave Filoni broke their silence on the character’s absence, saying a lot without saying much at all, while oddly referring to Cara Dune as “it’s a great character”.

Related: R-Rated ‘TMNT’ Reboot Could Land Gina Carano in Lead Role

So, unfortunately, seeing Gina Carano as Cara Dune in Star Wars again probably won’t ever happen, even if the character does, of course, still exist somewhere in the faraway galaxy.

While she can easily be brought back in animated form, which would be a lot easier than having her appear in live-action projects, whether on Disney+ or in the upcoming big-screen installment, The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026), it seems Disney and Lucasfilm would prefer to distance themselves from the actress and the character. Let’s not forget that after Carano’s firing, Cara Dune action figures were recalled from retailers all around the world.

Since then, Carano, 43, has filed a lawsuit against Lucasfilm over her firing, alleging wrongful dismissal and sex discrimination.

“Gina Carano v. The Walt Disney Company“ is set to begin in September.

With all that said, there is one actress who could replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune: Eiza González.

Best known for her role in the hit action film Baby Driver (2017), the 33-year-old Mexican actress bears an uncanny resemblance to Gina Carano. She’s also pretty handy with weapons — beyond Baby Driver, she has also appeared in action blockbusters such as Alita: Battle Angel (2019), Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw (2019) — a franchise Carano has also starred in — Bloodshot (2020), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

González is a great actress, and we think she could do really well as Cara Dune, perhaps even stepping into the role seamlessly given her experience in the world of action.

Though we’ve gotten used to the idea of no longer seeing Cara Dune in Star Wars, she remains one of the better characters in the Mando-Verse.

But if we don’t ever see Carano again, it would be great to at least see the character she created make a return, and we can’t think of anyone better to replace the former MMA fighter than her fellow Fast and Furious star.

Do you think Eiza González could play Cara Dune? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!