Disney Park Suddenly Axes Popular Characters Without Warning

The Mandalorian and Grogu have been given the boot from one Disney theme park – at least for the time being.

According to DLP Report, the area previously dedicated to meeting the helmeted bounty hunter is currently not set up as a photo location.

Credit: Disney

Details of the meet-and-greet have also been removed from both the Disneyland Paris app and its website, with the page now redirecting to a list of other characters available at the resort.

It seems The Mandalorian is not meeting Guests for the time being. The photo location is not set up and details have been removed from the app.

The Mandalorian and Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) first arrived at Disneyland Paris back in March 2023. What was initially billed as a limited-time, two-week engagement became a permanent meet-and-greet in January when the pair were given a new photo location in Discoveryland (the park’s equivalent of Tomorrowland).

Two other Disney theme parks currently offer similar meet-and-greets: Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, and Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. The character – who is free-roaming and doesn’t have a fixed meeting point or schedule – has proven extremely popular with guests, generating hectic crowds throughout Galaxy’s Edge.

Prior to his sudden disappearance from Disneyland Paris, the Mandalorian was available to meet guests on a daily basis at 10.30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 2.30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. Grogu was less regular, appearing with Mando at random times. The meet-and-greeet regularly attracted long lines.

Before the experience’s removal, the description given on the character’s meet-and-greet listing warned that it could be removed without warning.

Din Djarin, a daring bounty hunter, has been seen accompanied by a curious small companion known as “Grogu”. Come to meet them before they take off on another mission! A unique adventure awaits you… This is the way! This Meet ‘n’ Greet experience may be changed, delayed or removed without prior notice.

Inside the Magic reached out to Disneyland Paris for confirmation of when or if the Mandalorian meet-and-greet will return, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

What’s your favorite character to meet at a Disney theme park? Let us know in the comments!