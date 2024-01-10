The actress for MJ in the latest Spider-Man installment is speaking out about stalkers.

The globally renowned tale of Peter Parker, the young Queens, New York native bitten by a radioactive spider, transforming into the iconic superhero Spider-Man, is renowned for imparting the timeless wisdom that “great power comes with great responsibility.”

Marvel Comics’ iconic narrative introduces a beloved cast of characters, including Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Harry Osborne, the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, and Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius set against the backdrop of New York City. The Spider-Man story has seen numerous reinterpretations across various media platforms, spanning animated adaptations, live-action films, and more, solidifying its status as a timeless classic in the realm of superhero storytelling. Now, it appears that a star from the mega-popular franchise and its spinoff universe in the Spider-Man games is publically reporting a case of fan stalking. MJ Actress Speaks Out Against Stalkers Unfortunately, the actress for Mary Jane AKA MJ in the Marvel’s Spider-Man games, particularly 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is no stranger to harassment.

Following a hate campaign calling the actress’ face and rendition of the Spidey love interest “ugly”, the Spider-Man star Stephanie Tyler Jones is calling out “creepy” fans who have continued to harrass her.

Sharing to her Instagram (reposted by Culture Crave on X, formerly Twitter), Jones states that “over the weekend”, some fans had “crossed boundaries”, leaving the former actress multiple disturbing voicemails at her new place of work.



Jones is reporting this harrassment following her to her new career as a skincare specialist and esthetician, despite Jones having openly quit acting and modeling.

Stephanie Tyler Jones calls out creepy #SpiderMan fans She was the face model for Mary Jane in the Insomniac games "I appreciate the love for my role in the Spider-Man games … Over the weekend, some followers crossed boundaries. One even went to the extent of calling my… pic.twitter.com/CLfyUCiDFH — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 8, 2024

Fans of the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise likely feel “closer” to these fictional characters being put in the shoes of Spidey himself, leading to unfortunate circumstances like this where fans feel entitled to the actors’ time and attention outside of the role and the capacity of their job. When the news went viral, other fans were quick to condemn the stalkers, like @LachesisHD, who spoke out against the inappropriate behavior, asking fans to “be better, do better”: Some people need to have their access to the internet revoked. Expressing an opinion about liking/ disliking certain characteristics of a fictional character is okay, but going after the model/actress is beyond disgusting. Be better, do better Some people need to have their access to the internet revoked. Expressing an opinion about liking/ disliking certain characteristics of a fictional character is okay, but going after the model/actress is beyond disgusting. Be better, do better — Lachesis (@LachesisHD) January 8, 2024 Related: Report: Andrew Garfield to Return in New ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Spider-Man‘s Popularity: A Curse? Over the years, actors from various dimensions of the Multiverse have embodied the iconic Spider-Man character in cinematic adaptations inspired by the Marvel Comics co-created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man film trilogy, which premiered in 2002, while Andrew Garfield assumed the role in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012.

Entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his debut in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland took on the central role of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. He continued to portray the character in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 and the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, sharing the screen with Maguire and Garfield.

Unfortunately, with a superhero franchise so beloved and a fanbase this large, several less-than-savory individuals are bound to make an appearance.

However, that does not excuse the blurring of lines between fiction and reality, nor the crossing of explicit boundaries.

What do you think about fans’ relationships with celebrities? What counts as taking things “too far”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

